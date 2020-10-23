New Tecumseth Library launches anti-racism book club

The New Tecumseth Public Library (NTPL) is starting important conversations about race and spreading education about how to counter racism.

The launching point for this starts October 22 at 7 p.m. with the NTPL’s first anti-racism book club, where attendees will discuss “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo.

Kim Burgess, who leads adult programming at NTPL, said it’s important for the public to note that they don’t have to read the book to participate and anyone can attend.

“What I'm hoping is anybody interested attends the Zoom meeting and you can always take the book out later. We always have circulating copies,” she told The Times.

"These are difficult conversations and I know that people are interested that may be a little tentative; you don't have to be, this is a safe forum, this is a place to start, to get some information and to learn and to grow together, especially in our own community. These are very current issues that I know everybody wants to talk about, so just register and don't be afraid.”

To sign up and attend visit www.eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=NTPL&curID=461515.

The event was made possible by a local book club member who wanted to get the community talking about racism.

She donated money to purchase 10 copies of “So You Want to Talk About Race” as a book club set, which can now be rented out internally, or to external book clubs looking to access the book.

The Anti Racism Book Club isn’t solely focused on discussing books, but some of the titles they’re looking to read over the next several months include “The Skin We’re In” by Desmond Cole, “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo.

Various programs are also going to offered discussing anti-racism and the NTPL has partnered with a diversity group out of Simcoe County called Making Change.

"One of the things they do are public information sessions and they're going to come and do ones for us,” said Burgess.

On December 1 from 7 to 8 p.m. a presentation called “If Nothing Changes, Nothing Changes” will be hosted by Making Change, offering insight into local efforts towards implementing equity. diversity and inclusion.

"So, we have a whole bunch of adult programs we are going to try and offer in the coming months, just getting people talking about anti-racism and Black Lives Matter, how we can become allies and work we can do around anti-black racism,” Burgess said.

Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times