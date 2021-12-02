CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - More than 100 geospatial industry leaders, educators, and researchers will gather in Banff, AB, for two days at the Rimrock Hotel to share today's geospatial technology breakthroughs and actively participate in creating the future. "We're excited to be hosting NORTH51 again this year," says Jonathan Neufeld, Chief Executive Officer, TECTERRA. "It's the only place where leaders from the geospatial and location intelligence community gather to network, share ideas, and uncovering the possibilities of tomorrow."

TECTERRA Inc. will host the NORTH51 Conference from May 4 to 6, 2022.

The fourth annual NORTH51 features keynotes, presentations, panels, and invaluable networking opportunities. The conference draws a focused audience, creating a ground-breaking stage that brings decades of research and innovation experience together. Delegates and speakers will present how 21st-century location-based technology empowers the geospatial industry and its recent adoption into new industries - invoking change and reimagining how problems are solved.

TECTERRA founded the NORTH51 conference on the premise of sharing new and exciting technologies and how advances in technology will change the world around us. The 2022 theme 'Recombination' centres the conversation around the new, emerging geospatial industry as it collides with emerging technologies. Geospatial elements are being integrated with new technologies, creating an era of new-found supercharged data disrupting countless industries. The NORTH51 conference features Joe Morrison, Umbra Space's VP of Commercial Product, and Kelly Zwarych, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AeroLab Tech, as Keynote Speakers for the 2022 year. The program and schedule for the conference will follow. Visit the website for program updates, speaker announcements, and registration information.

TECTERRA invests in small and growing companies developing geospatial technology with higher-than-average technical risk and solving problems for large or clearly defined markets in Alberta and beyond. TECTERRA's programs empower Alberta businesses to accelerate and de-risk the development and commercialization of innovative geospatial technology.

Learn more about NORTH51: https://www.n51.ca

