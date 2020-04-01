Tecogen Receives Order for Tecochill Air-Cooled Chiller

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for a Tecochill® CH-50 air-cooled chiller to a medical cannabis cultivation facility in Florida. The Tecochill 50-ton product, a self-contained, modular chiller designed to be located outdoors, is an excellent fit for smaller grow facilities pursuing the lower operating costs of gas cooling.

"Cultivation facilities that do not have the size and scale for water-cooled chillers are an ideal fit for our Tecochill 50-ton air cooled chillers," said Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. "This product, with many sections of the system pre-piped, can be located outdoors with minimal onsite fabrication, often on the roof, without occupying valuable indoor grow space. Moreover, with natural gas prices at historic lows, operating costs of gas cooling are significantly lower than cooling grow spaces with electric chillers. The Tecochill solution also eliminates the need for additional 3-phase power the facility would need for cooling with electric chillers. As cannabis cultivation becomes more competitive, the importance of low operating costs is imperative as facilities expand their operations."

This is the 34th Tecochill sold in the North American indoor cannabis grow industry and the 4th in Florida. Florida currently allows medicinal sale of cannabis and is expected to vote on recreational use later in the year. Tecogen's factory service presence in Florida was an important criteria for selecting Tecochill. Tecogen has 11 factory service centers in North America equipped with Tecogen's cloud-based remote monitoring capabilities to ensure rapid response to critical process cooling customers such as indoor grow facilities.

"We continue to see the indoor controlled agriculture industry embrace Tecogen as a reliable, cost effective solution for their energy needs," stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen Chief Executive Officer. "While medium-to-large cultivation facilities typically require larger water-cooled chillers such as our Tecochill 200 and 400-ton units, smaller facilities can achieve savings using our outdoor Tecochill 50-ton air-cooled unit."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

