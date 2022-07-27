Teck Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Results for 2022

Teck Resources Ltd

Fourth consecutive record quarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced its unaudited second quarter results for 2022.



“This marks Teck’s fourth consecutive quarter of record-setting EBITDA and profitability, driven by strong commodity prices in the quarter, which enabled us to complete $572 million in share buybacks and pay down a further US$650 million in outstanding debt,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Our solid operational performance, strong balance sheet and $8.4 billion in liquidity all put Teck on a very strong footing as we manage through inflationary pressures and a slowdown in the global economy.”

Highlights



Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders 1 was a quarterly record $1.8 billion or $3.30 per share in Q2 2022 and more than five times higher than the same period last year.

Profit attributable to shareholders was a quarterly record of $1.7 billion or $3.12 per share in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was a quarterly record $3.3 billion in Q2 2022 and more than three times higher than the same period last year. Profit before tax was a record $2.7 billion in Q2 2022.

We generated cash flow from operations of $2.9 billion in Q2 2022, purchased US$650 million of our outstanding term notes and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $2.7 billion. As at July 26, 2022, our liquidity is $8.4 billion, including $3.3 billion of cash.

In Q2 2022, we completed $572 million in Class B subordinate voting share buybacks, including US$436 million ($562 million) of the US$500 million previously announced in April and the remaining $10 million of the $100 million announced in Q1. We also returned $67 million to shareholders through dividends in the second quarter. On July 26, 2022, we declared a $0.125 per share dividend and authorized up to a US$500 million share buyback, in addition to the previously announced buybacks noted above. Additional buybacks will be considered regularly in the context of market conditions at the time.

At QB2, we now have approximately 13,000 workers on the project and have seen steady progress through the quarter with our focus on system completion and handover, as we continue to target first copper late this year. Our capital cost estimate, before COVID-19 impacts, remains unchanged from our Q3 2021 guidance of US$5.26 billion with up to 5% additional contingency. Our capital cost guidance for COVID-19 impacts has increased to US$1.4—$1.5 billion due to the impact of inflation on labour costs, the ultimate impacts of the Omicron wave experienced in Q1 and ongoing inefficiencies including as a result of COVID-19 related absenteeism, which continues to run approximately 10%. We continue to target first copper from Line 1 in the later part of this year, however, if COVID-19 absenteeism and related vendor specialty craft availability continue into the fourth quarter, this may be delayed into January 2023.

Our copper business unit gross profit increased 5% from a year ago, supported by an average realized copper price of US$4.28 per pound and copper sales volumes of 75,800 tonnes.

Our zinc business unit gross profit more than doubled from a year ago, supported by an average realized zinc price of US$1.79 per pound and quarterly zinc in concentrate sales volumes of 55,800 tonnes. In July, we reached a five-year collective agreement at our Trail Operations.

Record high realized steelmaking coal prices of US$453 per tonne drove a $2.3 billion gross profit increase in our steelmaking coal business unit, compared to the same period last year. Strong supply chain performance through our upgraded Neptune port enabled the rapid reduction of record-high inventory levels from early 2022, allowing us to capitalize on high steelmaking coal prices in the quarter. As the cornerstone of our supply chain transformation, our upgraded Neptune port supported improved supply chain reliability and resilience, avoiding the potential loss in revenue in excess of $1 billion since July 2021.

While our underlying key mining drivers remain relatively stable, like others in the industry, we continue to face inflationary cost pressures. Inflationary pressures have increased our operating costs by 14% compared to the same period last year, of which approximately half relates to an increase in diesel costs.

We set a goal to be a nature positive company by 2030, including through conserving or rehabilitating at least three hectares of land for every one hectare of land affected by our mining operations.

Financial Summary Q2 2022

Financial Metrics



(CAD$ in millions, except per share data) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Revenue $ 5,787 $ 2,558 Gross profit $ 3,288 $ 689 Gross profit before depreciation and amortization1 $ 3,740 $ 1,059 Profit before taxes $ 2,663 $ 469 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 3,290 $ 989 Profit attributable to shareholders $ 1,675 $ 260 Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders1 $ 1,772 $ 339 Basic earnings per share $ 3.12 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.07 $ 0.48 Adjusted basic earnings per share1 $ 3.30 $ 0.64 Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 $ 3.25 $ 0.63

Key Updates

Executing on our copper growth strategy – QB2 a long-life, low-cost operation with major expansion potential

We now have approximately 13,000 workers on the project, despite the impact COVID-19 continues to have on workforce absenteeism;





Focus continues to be on system completion and handover;





We have completed construction of the 220kV Transmission System;





We are continuing sequential energization of electrical substations;





We have commenced pumping of seawater into the pretreatment area of the desalination plant for commissioning;





We have completed the starter dam to its design elevation;





Our capital cost estimate, before COVID-19 impacts, remains unchanged from our Q3 2021 guidance of US$5.26 billion with up to 5% additional contingency;





Our capital cost guidance for COVID-19 impacts has increased to US$1.4—$1.5 billion due to the impact of inflation on labour costs, the ultimate impacts of the Omicron wave experienced in Q1 and ongoing inefficiencies including as a result of COVID-19 absenteeism, which continues to run approximately 10%; and

We continue to target first copper from Line 1 in the later part of this year, however, if COVID-19 absenteeism and related vendor specialty craft availability continue into the fourth quarter, this may be delayed into January 2023.





Click here for a photo gallery and click here for a video of construction progress on QB2.

Safety and sustainability leadership

Our High Potential Incident Frequency remained low at a rate of 0.10 in the first half of 2022.





We announced a Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage pilot project at our Trail Operations, which supports Teck's Net Zero Climate Change Strategy including our goal to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations by 33% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.





We were named to the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking as one of the top 50 companies in Canada for corporate citizenship for the 16th consecutive year.



Guidance

We have updated our 2022 annual guidance for unit costs across our business units, as well as steelmaking coal production volumes, steelmaking coal capital expenditures, and COVID-19 capital cost guidance for QB2, as outlined in summary below. Our usual guidance tables, including three-year production guidance, can be found on pages 31—35 of Teck’s full second quarter results for 2022 at the link below.





Like others in the industry, we continue to face inflationary cost pressures, which have increased our operating costs by 14% compared to the same period last year, approximately half of which relates to diesel costs at our operations and in our transportation costs. Diesel prices have increased by 75% compared to the same period last year. The increases in the cost of certain key supplies, including mining equipment, fuel, tires and explosives, are being driven largely by price increases for underlying commodities such as steel, crude oil and natural gas. While our underlying key mining drivers remain relatively stable, inflationary pressures on diesel prices and other key input costs, as well as profit-based compensation and royalties continue to put upward pressure on our unit cost guidance through 2022.

2022 Guidance – Summary Previous Change Current Production Guidance Copper (000’s tonnes) 273 - 290 — 273 - 290 Zinc (000’s tonnes) 630 - 665 — 630 - 665 Refined zinc (000’s tonnes) 270 - 285 — 270 - 285 Steelmaking coal (million tonnes) 24.5 - 25.5 (1.0) - (1.5) 23.5 - 24.0 Bitumen (million barrels) 12.0 - 14.4 — 12.0 - 14.4 Sales Guidance – Q3 2022 Red Dog zinc in concentrate sales (000’s tonnes) 215 - 240 Steelmaking coal sales (million tonnes) 5.8 - 6.2 Unit Cost Guidance Copper net cash unit costs (US$/lb.)1 1.40 - 1.50 0.08 - 0.08 1.48 - 1.58 Zinc net cash unit costs (US$/lb.)1 0.32 - 0.38 0.05 - 0.05 0.37 - 0.43 Steelmaking coal adjusted site cash cost of sales (CAD$/tonne)1 79 - 83 8 - 9 87 - 92 Steelmaking coal transportation costs (CAD$/tonne) 43 - 46 — 43 - 46 Bitumen adjusted operating costs (CAD$/barrel)1 28 - 32 5 - 4 33 - 36

Click here to view Teck’s full second quarter results for 2022.

WEBCAST

Teck will host an Investor Conference Call to discuss its Q2/2022 financial results at 11:00 AM Eastern time, 8:00 AM Pacific time, on July 27, 2022. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available at our website at www.teck.com. The webcast will be archived at www.teck.com.

Profit Attributable to Shareholders and Adjusted Profit Attributable to Shareholders

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (CAD$ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit attributable to shareholders $ 1,675 $ 260 $ 3,246 $ 565 Add (deduct) on an after-tax basis: Loss on debt purchase 46 — 46 — QB2 variable consideration to IMSA and ENAMI 37 13 96 43 Environmental costs (51 ) 44 (111 ) 11 Inventory write-downs (reversals) 23 — 23 (6 ) Share-based compensation 6 24 88 34 Commodity derivatives 34 (20 ) (3 ) (5 ) Other 2 18 7 23 Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders $ 1,772 $ 339 $ 3,392 $ 665 Basic earnings per share $ 3.12 $ 0.49 $ 6.05 $ 1.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.07 $ 0.48 $ 5.94 $ 1.05 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 3.30 $ 0.64 $ 6.33 $ 1.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.25 $ 0.63 $ 6.21 $ 1.23

Reconciliation of Basic Earnings per share to Adjusted Basic Earnings per share

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic earnings per share $ 3.12 $ 0.49 $ 6.05 $ 1.06 Add (deduct): Loss on debt purchase 0.09 — 0.09 — QB2 variable consideration to IMSA and ENAMI 0.07 0.02 0.18 0.08 Environmental costs (0.10 ) 0.08 (0.21 ) 0.02 Inventory write-downs (reversals) 0.04 — 0.04 (0.01 ) Share-based compensation 0.01 0.05 0.16 0.06 Commodity derivatives 0.06 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Other 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.05 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 3.30 $ 0.64 $ 6.33 $ 1.25

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.07 $ 0.48 $ 5.94 $ 1.05 Add (deduct): Loss on debt purchase 0.08 — 0.08 — QB2 variable consideration to IMSA and ENAMI 0.07 0.03 0.18 0.08 Environmental costs (0.09 ) 0.08 (0.20 ) 0.02 Inventory write-downs (reversals) 0.04 — 0.04 (0.01 ) Share-based compensation 0.01 0.04 0.16 0.06 Commodity derivatives 0.06 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Other 0.01 0.04 0.02 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.25 $ 0.63 $ 6.21 $ 1.23

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (CAD$ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit before taxes $ 2,663 $ 469 $ 5,113 $ 970 Finance expense net of finance income 46 51 95 102 Depreciation and amortization 452 370 901 748 EBITDA 3,161 890 6,109 1,820 Add (deduct): Loss on debt purchase 63 — 63 — QB2 variable consideration to IMSA and ENAMI 62 21 161 71 Environmental costs (71 ) 61 (153 ) 15 Inventory write-downs (reversals) 32 — 32 (10 ) Share-based compensation 5 33 115 47 Commodity derivatives 45 (27 ) (4 ) (7 ) Other (7 ) 11 11 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,290 $ 989 $ 6,334 $ 1,956

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Before Depreciation and Amortization

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (CAD$ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 3,288 $ 689 $ 5,856 $ 1,343 Depreciation and amortization 452 370 901 748 Gross profit before depreciation and amortization $ 3,740 $ 1,059 $ 6,757 $ 2,091 Reported as: Copper Highland Valley Copper $ 217 $ 194 $ 463 $ 396 Antamina 298 254 556 456 Carmen de Andacollo 37 59 76 106 Quebrada Blanca 7 11 20 22 Other — — — — 559 518 1,115 980 Zinc Trail Operations 12 (3 ) 46 40 Red Dog 183 91 457 216 Other (1 ) 8 (4 ) 11 194 96 499 267 Steelmaking coal 2,806 457 4,838 869 Energy 181 (12 ) 305 (25 ) Gross profit before depreciation and amortization $ 3,740 $ 1,059 $ 6,757 $ 2,091

