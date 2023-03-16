Teck Reports 2022 Sustainability Performance

3BL Alerts
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Teck Resources Limited (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE:TECK) ("Teck") announced today the release of our 22nd annual Sustainability Report, highlighting our performance in 2022 and progress on our sustainability strategy goals.

"Environmentally and socially responsible mining is core to our approach to business," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "At Teck, we are committed to responsibly producing the critical minerals essential to the low-carbon future, while maintaining a high standard of sustainable performance. I am pleased to share our 2022 Sustainability Report, in which we detail progress in areas including health & safety, climate action, diversity, biodiversity and more."

Teck's approach to responsible mining is underpinned by a long-term sustainability strategy, which sets out goals in the areas of Health and Safety, Climate Change, Responsible Production, Our People, Water, Tailings Management, Communities and Indigenous Peoples, and Biodiversity and Reclamation. This includes our net-zero climate strategy, and our commitment to becoming a nature positive company.

2022 Sustainability performance highlights included:

  • Achieved the safest year on record, with high-potential incident frequency down by 23% compared to 2021.

  • 94% of electricity sourced from renewable, zero-carbon power sources.

  • 34% of all new hires are women, with women comprising 24% of Teck's total workforce (compared to 12% in 2011).

  • Invested $24.9 million to fund locally-led initiatives around our offices and operations, including supporting 134 indigenous-focused organizations

Teck's 2022 Sustainability Report and Annual Report are available on our website. Other reports available from Teck including our Economic Contribution Report and the TCFD-aligned Climate Change Outlook 2021 report, are also available on the Disclosure Portal.

In 2022, Teck was named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 12th consecutive year and ranked #1 in the Metals and Mining industry category in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment as of December 2022. Teck is rated AA for ESG performance by MSCI and has been a constituent of the MSCI World Leaders ESG index since 2015. Teck is ranked first among North America Metals and Mining companies by Moody's ESG and rated Prime by ISS ESG.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368

Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621

Read More

3BL Alerts, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture
3BL Alerts, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Alerts on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL Alerts
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl-alerts
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL Alerts



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744238/Teck-Reports-2022-Sustainability-Performance

Latest Stories

  • 17 wild horses shot dead near Kamloops, B.C., in 'disheartening' act: RCMP

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a "disheartening act." The RCMP say in a news release that Tk’emlups Rural RCMP received a report of several dead horses found about 65 kilometres west of Kamloops, near Walhachin, B.C., on Friday. Police say the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section carefully examined the scene, along with a veterinarian and a livestock investigator. They say the animals appear to have

  • Scientists: Largest US reservoirs moving in right direction

    Parts of California are under water, the Rocky Mountains are bracing for more snow, flood warnings are in place in Nevada, and water is being released from some Arizona reservoirs to make room for an expected bountiful spring runoff. All the moisture has helped alleviate dry conditions in many parts of the western U.S. Even major reservoirs on the Colorado River are trending in the right direction. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • Impressive slug of snow on tap in Ontario as March breakers return home

    Folks returning home from March break could run into nasty road conditions through this weekend as a long-duration storm approaches the province.

  • ‘Elusive and cryptic’ swamp creature spotted for the first time in Singapore

    The swamp was regularly studied for 50 years, but this animal went undetected — until now.

  • Is a common industrial chemical fueling the spread of Parkinson's disease?

    Researchers theorize that a widely used degreasing chemical -- found in the soil near some residential areas -- may be linked to Parkinson's disease.

  • A toddler found and chased a deadly snake, uncovering a nest of 110 snake eggs in the family's front yard

    A conservation company found a nest of 110 Eastern Brown Snake eggs in a front yard in Sydney, Australia, after a toddler tailed a deadly hatchling.

  • Anglers thought they hooked a tiger shark. It was something much bigger, video shows

    The Florida locals were fishing from an Alabama beach when their fishing line caught something big.

  • Clarkson’s farm is ‘crown jewel’ of sustainable farming, villagers say

    Local residents aired their views during a planning meeting to consider Jeremy Clarkson’s farm expansion plans.

  • 'The most snow I’ve seen all my life': Snow in Northeast; high winds and power outages in California

    The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.

  • Swarm of nearly a dozen earthquakes hits near California-Nevada border in 10 hours

    A 3.8-magnitude earthquake first rattled the area at about 10 p.m. March 13.

  • Hazardous 'forever chemicals' in water, food, and air won't disappear with new EPA rules. But 6 simple tactics can reduce your exposure at home.

    PFAS may be impossible to avoid, but you can reduce the amount you inhale or ingest through regular vacuuming, cooking, and a few other easy steps.

  • Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned

    DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Long before a Chinese spy balloon captivated and spooked the U.S. public, Kyle Bass foresaw what he deemed another foreign danger slated for skies above the Texas-Mexico border: wind turbines. Dozens of them, roughly 700 feet (213 meters) tall — as big as San Antonio's tallest skyscraper — were set to sprout across thousands of scrubby acres near the pristine Devils River. Protests that a wind farm would harm a sensitive ecosystem in Texas flopped, but when attention turned

  • Giant Seaweed Blob Takes Aim At Florida, Mexico Beaches

    Blooms of foul-smelling, health-threatening sargassum have been getting bigger and more damaging.

  • 90-Year-Old Tortoise Fathers Three Hatchlings at Houston Zoo

    Mr Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise, is the father of three hatchlings following a surprise egg-laying at the Houston Zoo.According to a statement shared with Storyful, a herpetology keeper happened upon radiated tortoise Mrs Pickles, Mr Pickles’ companion, as she was laying eggs at closing time.It is unlikely the eggs would have hatched on their own if the keeper hadn’t been in the right place at the right time, the statement added, as “the soil in Houston isn’t hospitable to the Madagascar native tortoises.”The statement said Mr Pickles is the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, and the newest father, after the three eggs hatched.Mr and Mrs Pickles have been together since she arrived in 1996, but the pair have only birthed one “little Pickle” previously, in 1997, the zoo said.Footage shared with Storyful shows the new hatchlings, named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeno, walking around in an enclosure at the zoo.According to the statement, the baby tortoises will remain behind the scenes until they are big enough to safely join their parents’ enclosure. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful

  • California salmon season is canceled for the first time since 2009. Here’s what it means

    With recent drought conditions, forecasts for Chinook salmon population came in at their lowest point in years.

  • Why La Nina's disappearance could mean record heat in 2024

    La Niña, a climate phenomenon associated with cooler temperatures, has disappeared in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. That’s opening the door to El Niño, which is associated with warmer weather – and to what climate experts say could be a record-breaking year of heat in 2024. Kamyar Razavi reports.

  • Atmospheric River Delivers Heavy Rain to Santa Cruz County

    An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and dangerous flooding to Northern California on Tuesday, March 14, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS issued flood advisories for multiple towns in the Northern California area. Some communities in Santa Cruz County should be prepared to evacuate, county officials said.The footage was posted to Twitter by a resident of the Santa Cruz Mountains, who said it shows the San Lorenzo River. Credit: Andy Benkert via Storyful

  • 2 Dogs Rescued From Rooftop in Snow-Struck California Town

    Authorities rescued two dogs that were stranded on a snow-covered rooftop in a southern California community where at least nine feet of snow had fallen, footage released on Wednesday, March 15, shows.In a Twitter post, San Bernardino County Fire said a local task force found the dogs in Lake Arrowhead.On March 4, the dogs were reported wandering in the area by a local animal rescue group, who said the owner was snowed in and unable to find them.Lake Arrowhead was buried in 109 inches of snow earlier this month after a series of winter storms.“Due to the vigilance and efforts of fellow citizens, both dogs have been safely returned to their owner and are back home out of the elements,” the fire department said. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These energy companies have the financial strength to withstand downturns and deliver solid returns. The post 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • $3.28-billion Indigenous-led LNG project gets B.C. environmental certificate

    VICTORIA — The Haisla First Nation on British Columbia's northern coast has been granted a provincial environmental assessment certificate for a floating liquefied natural gas facility. The B.C. government said Tuesday the nation, in partnership with Pembina Pipeline Corp., proposes to use electricity to operate the LNG facility and export terminal. The $3.28-billion terminal will be supplied with natural gas from the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is still under construction. A statement from