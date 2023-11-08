Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Teck Guan Perdana Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = RM32m ÷ (RM163m - RM33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 6.4%.

View our latest analysis for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Teck Guan Perdana Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 274% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Story continues

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 20%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 94% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Teck Guan Perdana Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Teck Guan Perdana Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.