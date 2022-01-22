Teck Announces New Collective Agreement at Highland Valley Copper Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619, representing 1,048 workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper (HVC) Operations in B.C., have ratified a new five-year collective agreement, replacing one that expired on September 30, 2021.

“We are pleased to have reached a collective agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long-term success of Highland Valley Copper Operations,” said Matt Parrilla, General Manager, Highland Valley Copper Operations.

