technotrans (ETR:TTR1) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

technotrans SE (ETR:TTR1) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of May to €0.64. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

technotrans' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, technotrans' earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 18.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.12 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. technotrans has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that technotrans' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.8% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

technotrans' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think technotrans will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for technotrans that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

