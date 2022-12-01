Technorely Delves Into Blockchain Technology to Create Custom Software Solutions

Technorely
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Technorely has begun offering services incorporating blockchain-based technologies. The Canadian-Ukrainian IT company plans to leverage its blockchain technology expertise to develop custom software solutions for its clientele.

The company has seen the demand for blockchain-related software development quickly rise with the emergence of Web3, which ultimately led to the foray into blockchain solutions in addition to their current offerings.

Technorely develops custom software solutions for IT consulting, software engineering, UX/UI design, DevOps, and quality assurance. They serve clients in various sectors, including FinTech, Healthcare, Blockchain, Industrial, and AI. Previous clients include Lumeos, Sniffle, and BigTaurus.

Started in 2018, Technorely is the brainchild of long-time software entrepreneurs Dmitriy Malets, Inna Bliznyuk, and George Burlakov. By 2019, the company had grown to over 100 team members and has since become a leader in blockchain technology.

Technorely takes a unique approach to software development by giving clients a high level of control over the development process. They provide real-time project updates upon request, allowing for complete transparency throughout the life cycle of a project. All projects are based on the IEEE 982 and ISO/IEC 9126 reliable software standards.

Technorely believes that one of the biggest industry challenges is poor understanding of outsourcing. To tackle this, the company takes a unique approach to staff recruitment, focusing its hiring efforts on experts with specialized knowledge and excellent soft skills. All team members are specialists with skill sets and experience that correspond directly to client needs.

Technorely, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Press release picture
Although the company encourages its clients to embrace outsourcing, all their work is done in-house. An unrelenting approach to client satisfaction is what Technorely attributes to its massive success. 2022 was Technorely's 4th anniversary, and the company looks forward to continuing to be an industry leader in blockchain development.

About the Technorely team

Technorely is led by its founders, Dmitriy Malets, Inna Bliznyuk, and George Burlakov, along with their team of talented designers and developers.

Malets is the CEO and Co-Founder of Technorely and has been a lifelong entrepreneur. He spent several years as a Java enterprise developer before becoming COO of the IT Consulting company Rgand. Soon after, Dmitriy became the Mobile Tech Lead of the Bulgarian blockchain company, Skyglyph, where he has been since 2017.

Burlakov has been crafting product solutions in the software development industry for over ten years. He worked alongside Dmitriy as CTO of Skyglyph and was the lead architect of their enterprise GIS system. George has also been the CTO of the blockchain company Korporatio since 2018.

Inna is Chief People Officer & Co-Founder. In 2018 she created Technorely together with Dmitriy and George. She is currently obtaining a Ph.D.; in 2018, she was the Corporate Culture Communication manager for several months. Shortly after, she became CPO and now leads Technorely alongside her co-founders.

Get in contact with Technorely.

Website:https://www.technorely.com/

Press Contact: Jamie Kingsley jamie@theprgenius.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/technorely/mycompany/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/technorely

SOURCE: Technorely



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729722/Technorely-Delves-Into-Blockchain-Technology-to-Create-Custom-Software-Solutions

