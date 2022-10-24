New Technology at Wakaw CEC Lab

The lab at the Wakaw CEC has received an upgrade that will make a difference to how individuals are assessed and how information is shared to other medical professionals. With the arrival of the new digital x-ray machine medical professionals outside of Wakaw, province wide to be clear, will be able to view a very detailed image 24/7 and as many times as they wish, rather than only receiving a written report.

Kelly Zbaraschuk ACR RTR, Manager of Medical Imaging Prince Albert and Area shared that the other advantages of digital x-rays over the traditional ones are that there is a significantly lower radiation dose to the patient, the higher quality images are directly imported into the Provincial PACS system which allows the radiologist to review and report quicker on the images, the elimination of dark room film processing and chemical exposure to the laboratory staff and the environment, the images are maintained digitally thereby eliminating the onsite storage of manual films, digital x-rays are quicker as there is no wait time for dark room processing, and finally reports from the Wakaw lab will now be available on patient’s MySaskHealth record. Another advantage of digital x-ray machines is the ongoing costs. With traditional x-ray machines there is the ongoing procurement of expensive chemicals and film which are becoming increasingly difficult to source. Digital x-rays eliminate that cost.

When asked if the staff needed additional training to operate the system, Zbaraschuk stated that the only additional training they needed was for the computer aspect of the new system. The staff in Wakaw are Combined Lab and X-ray Technologists and are proficient in performing x-rays and nothing about the positioning of the patient or the x-ray imager is different from the traditional to the digital machines. The staff attended the Medical Imaging department at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital, to learn about how to input x-ray orders into the Radiological Information System (RIS), which is a computer software system used in the process of obtaining, storing and sharing medical imagery, and also archive the images into the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) application. The Victoria Hospital Medical Imaging department is the support team for Wakaw.

When asked if there were any other upgrades coming to the Wakaw CEC, Zbaraschuk said that while she couldn’t comment on anything outside of the lab she did share that there is a new analyzer in the lab which will provide improved services to the patients of Wakaw and the surrounding areas requiring a complete blood count (CBC). The new analyzer is able to provide a CBC with 5-part differential, which means it counts the red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs), and platelets; measures hemoglobin; estimates the RBC’s volume; and sorts the WBCs into subtypes. This type of analysis looks for many different illnesses in the blood including but not limited to anemia, infections and leukemia. Having this type of information quickly available for physicians improves the efficiency and timeliness of addressing the health issues of patients.

