Technology spin-off: Island Labs, Developer of Mixed Reality Tools for Digital Planning and Sales Processes Spun Off From the Kiveda Group as an Independent GmbH

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Island Labs GmbH, Berlin, developer of mixed-reality software tools for digital planning and sales processes for interior design, becomes independent. Until now Island Labs was a division of the Kiveda Group, Nuremberg, a leading German kitchen retail company with the well-known brand küchenquelle. Island Labs was spun off from the Kiveda Group as a single GmbH with effect from 01 July 2020. The aim of the spin-off is the strategic concentration on development and global sale of planning tools for applications in interior design, facility design, real estate and architecture.

With 25 employees, including 20 programmers and IT specialists, Island Labs develops collaborative, AI and mixed reality based planning and consulting tools. With .rooms, a mixed reality application that enables customers to create their individual desired design and to experience it holographically, .spark, an ERP and CRM end-to-end platform for the automation and optimization of sales processes as well as .insights, a data analysis platform that enables, among other things, AI-based planning, Island Labs offers innovative solutions for all areas of spatial design and planning. "As an independent company, we will consistently develop our product portfolio and open up further international market potentials in the B2B segment" says Alexander Möller, CEO of Island Labs. "With .rooms we develop Island Labs into the leading provider of visualization solutions for sales processes, especially in the areas of interior design, architecture and real estate" Möller continues.

About .rooms

.rooms is a mixed-reality application that revolutionizes planning and sales in retail, interior design and real estate through 3D visualization and mixed-reality consulting. With .rooms and the technologically leading mixed reality glasses HoloLens 2 from Microsoft, customers can experience their individual desired design holographically at home. For the first time, customers have the opportunity to interactively and playfully design their interior design and try it out before shopping. By using .rooms the planning and sales process, the customer experience is the focus of attention, so that shopping basket sizes and conversion rates are optimized in the consulting process.

Island Labs is a certified partner of Microsoft for the distribution of HoloLens 2 glasses and offers customers flexible purchasing, leasing and evaluation models. .rooms won the German Innovation Award 2020 in the category "Retail & Trade Solutions" in the competition class "Excellence in Business to Business" and was a finalist for the world-renowned Auggie Awards 2020 in the category "Best Enterprise Solution". Alexander Möller, CEO of Island Labs, was officially appointed a member of the global Forbes Technology Council, a personal invitation-only organization for senior technology executives, in July 2020.

As an independent company, Island Labs continues to act as a strategic partner for küchenquelle in the digital transformation process of direct sales, which makes on-site kitchen planning a unique experience by using Hololens 2 mixed reality glasses.

About Island Labs

Island Labs GmbH, based in Berlin, is the developer of the software platforms .rooms, .spark and .insights. .rooms is a collaborative software planning tool and a mixed reality application that uses a unique combination of Microsoft HoloLens 2 and tablet app directly at the customer's site. The software technology .spark supports the processes in planning and sales. .insights creates a maximum of transparency and control over the entire value chain and all relevant business processes.

