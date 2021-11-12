Technology leads S&P/TSX composite to new highs in late morning; U.S. markets also up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index continued its record-setting ways by posting a triple-digit increase in early morning trading on a broad-based rally led by the technology sector and the country's most valuable company, Shopify Inc.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 148.21 points at 21,730.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 152.35 points at 36,073.58. The S&P 500 index was up 27.08 points at 4,676.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 114.34 points at 15,818.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.59 cents US compared with 79.46 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down 58 cents at US$81.01 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 26.5 cents at US$4.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,864.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 2.8 cents at nearly US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press