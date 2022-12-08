Technology Leader Michael Tessler Joins Pebble Advisory Board

mPhase Technologies, Inc.

Rockville, MD, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a leading climate technology company with services that transform how both merchants and consumers profit from sustainability-oriented commerce and lifestyle choices, is pleased to announce industry leader Michael Tessler as a member of the Company’s Pebble Advisory Board. The board will consist of independent advisors with specific skills and contacts in areas of importance for the ongoing development of the Pebble suite of mobility services. As a reminder, the Company is rebranding under the Pebble name, which has replaced the mPhase and mPower brands.



Michael Tessler is a leading figure in the telecom industry, having co-founded and led NASDAQ-listed BroadSoft as CEO from its early start-up days to becoming the global market leader in Cloud Communications. Recognized as a pioneer in this industry, Michael grew the organization to almost 2,000 employees, serving customers in 80+ countries. At the time of its acquisition by Cisco in 2018 for $1.9 billion, BroadSoft had the widest reach of any open standards-based cloud calling platform, with approximately 50 million seats deployed, 19M+ business subscribers, and 600 service providers and channel partners around the world.

Currently, Michael is a managing partner at True North Advisory, a firm focused on helping entrepreneurs scale their business, particularly in the Enterprise and Service Provider B2B industry. Along with his partners, Scott Hoffpauir, Jim Tholen, Andy Miller, and Dino Di Palma, Michael and the True North team utilize decades of cross-functional business experience to help technology companies in the customer experience and collaboration space with go-to-market, product strategy and business planning.

“Mike has an enviable track record of successful business development, so it would be an understatement to say how excited we are to have him on our team,” said Pebble CEO Richard Thorpe. “He is actively engaged in several large-scale international projects, with connections to major corporate partners and technology trends that can enhance our mobility services strategy. In forming our advisory board, we’ve set a goal to bring on industry experts who can immediately elevate our expertise in strategic technology categories, so gaining someone of Mike’s stature fills several of those roles.”

Story continues

“Since completing the full business cycle from founding to exit at BroadSoft, I have been involved in helping companies at various stages of their own growth cycles,” explained Michael Tessler. “When I was approached with Pebble’s future-looking EV-centric strategy, I immediately recognized similarities to successful early-stage technology companies that utilized advanced communications to enhance both the consumer and business-to-business experience. I am looking forward to working with the Pebble team to create the kind of hybrid technology company that can better serve the changing landscapes of mobile commerce, transportation and sustainability.”

About mPhase Technologies/Pebble

mPhase is a climate technology company rebranding as “Pebble” to offer a suite of cloud-based mobility and consumer engagement services that incentivize consumers for purchases and lifestyle choices that promote sustainability goals. The Pebble platform combines proprietary AI, location-awareness, tokenization, game-mechanics, EV-charger geofencing, and a Company-owned EV charging network to make personal sustainability easier and more rewarding. This ecosystem is unique in that it is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, creating highly customizable sales opportunities for retailers, along with a scalable platform to benefit from the evolution to EV-centric travel and commerce.

Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com and at www.pebble.tech .

Investor Contact:

ir@pebble.tech



