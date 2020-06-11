The CEO of one of Newswire's Guided Tour Customers was featured in CNBC and on NBC Affiliates across the United States.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour was able to help a technology client successfully secure several impactful earned media mentions on a CNBC article and a TV hit in NBC affiliates across the country. The article positioned the company as a leader in helping to address the current unemployment crisis.

Technology Company Lands Major Media Coverage With Newswire Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

The company sought Newswire's assistance as they needed help developing storylines for the media. Newswire's team of strategists acted as an extension of the Intry team in the weeks leading up to the coverage. These strategists helped write engaging press releases and leveraged their media relationships to position Intry's team members as thought leaders in the career development industry. This strategic positioning allowed the company's CEO to provide an authoritative perspective on the matter to the millions of people who are unemployed due to the pandemic.

"Strategic positioning is vital to any successful media, marketing, and communications strategy," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Business. "In this case, we knew that the CEO had great insight into the industry, and with millions of Americans out of a job during this crisis, our strategists realized the opportunities that this situation presented for the company."

Unemployment, furloughs, and job dislocations are terms that have become commonly associated with COVID-19, as the virus has made the job market extremely unpredictable. As federal and state governments look to reopen the economy, many employers are becoming cautiously optimistic regarding the months ahead. With expert advice from industry leaders hopefully, more Americans can get in contact with hiring managers and recruiters in the weeks to come.

The Guided Tour has helped business service providers remain efficient in their efforts to maintain their positioning in their respective industries. With strategists implementing an integrated approach using media and marketing communications to keep the public and media well-informed, the GT provides customers with the opportunity to effectively navigate the current crisis and adjust to new trends.

Learn how Newswire is Transforming the Value of Press Releases and learn how you can navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.

