New technology to boost US crops in coming seasons; labor shortage a challenge, farmers say

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers see the flow of new technologies coming to farms boosting production in coming years, but worry about labor availability, according to comments by participants at a soybean conference on Tuesday.

Farmers said technological developments, including new soy and corn seeds and equipment to sample soil, will drive higher agricultural yields in coming seasons as they allow for a better understanding of what is needed to boost output.

"We have the coolest toys these days," said Lance Rezac, a Kansas farmer, during a panel at the Soy Connext conference organized by the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC).

Rezac said extensive sampling of the fields provides farmers with a lot of data to be analyzed, giving more precise indications of how much fertilizer and other inputs each plot needs.

Improvements to the machines are also increasing efficiency, the farmers said.

Rezac said he avoided seed losses by as much as 10% with new precision planting equipment.

"With some of the improvements in the genetics side that we've seen, there is no doubt yields are going up," said Jeff Jorgenson, a farmer from Iowa.

Seed producers have been developing new hybrids in an effort to address a changing climate, generally warmer and dryer.

Farmers were mostly upbeat on market prospects despite difficulties with the weather this year.

A growing global demand for protein and increasing use of biofuels will keep prices at good levels, they said.

"It is a fun time to be involved with soybeans," said farmer Janna Fritz from Michigan.

She cautioned that more people will be needed as farmers retire and the transition among generations has not been enough to fill the labor void.

Reggie Strickland, who in addition to corn and soy also cultivates vegetables in North Carolina, said the labor shortage for that kind of production, which requires hand harvesting, is even worse. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Bill Berkrot)