How New Technologies Will Shape the Way We Work

Virtual Reality events for companies

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / An event equivalent to the real one made with Virtual and Augmented Reality allows sellers and buyers to be brought closer in an immersive setting that allows them to experience products far beyond a catalog, a photo or a computer screen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Suppliers of large machinery cannot afford to move their equipment and if possible, the space available would not allow for installation either. However, due to Virtual, Augmented or Mixed Reality, it is possible for people to drive a mining vehicle by themselves, operate a machine or enter a large manufacturing station to see what is going on in a 3m2 booth. These are possible with the use of VR glasses or even with a Smartphone and some cardboard or plastic glasses that due to their low cost can be given to the assistant as POP material.

Conferences are another way to attract customers. Usually, these conferences are full of interested and curious people who want to inquire on something new and, as a result, potential buyers are left out. With virtual reality, these same meetings can be held, with an enormous number of visitors, all of whom can listen to and see the speaker exclusively through the web, on their computer or cell phone, as a spectator in the conference room.

TwoReality (https://www.tworeality.com/en/) has developed a variety of events across industries to showcase products, trends, gather attendees and speakers at single-brand events and multi-brand events around the world. This initiative has proven to be effective due to the high quality of 3D modeling, its avatars, and the technological means of communication.

Meetings are essential to create ideas, make contacts, exchange materials. How are these meetings developed virtually?

Virtual meetings add value to the already widespread video conferencing. Due to virtual reality, remote meetings improve in interaction, non-verbal communication, and immersion capacity.

Story continues

To hold these types of meeting, participants create avatars that share space in a medium created in virtual reality. Within this simulated space, the participants' avatars can interact in ways not accessible by webcams or mobile phones.

Avatars can look directly at each other, touch each other, make gestures... all non-verbal communication - practically non-existent in conventional video conferences - compares to those present in a physical meeting.

Virtual reality meetings have many benefits for companies. The most obvious one is that they allow users to see each other and interact, eliminating travel expenses since they only require the virtual reality glasses. The latter can be made of cardboard, plastic (using a Smartphone) or integrated glasses such as Oculus, HoloLens, HTC Vive, amongst others.

TwoReality (https://www.tworeality.com/en/) has already developed a system of Virtual Rooms (VR-Rooms) based on virtual reality and VR glasses that allow to present prototypes, interact with BigData contents, exchange information and do collaborative work on documents. This technology is applied to do work meetings, team buildings activities, and training and project management in several renowned companies.

We need to train people despite geographical distances and restrictions.

Virtual reality meetings also have many benefits. The most obvious one is that it allows users to see each other and interact, eliminating travel expenses since they only require virtual reality glasses that can be made of cardboard, plastic (using a Smartphone) or integrated glasses such as Oculus, HoloLens, Samsung Gear VR, etc.

With this technology, they can:

COMMUNICATE with all or just some of the attendees who are present in the virtual classroom.

CONSULT all the information made available by users from their virtual "desktop".

SHOW the multimedia materials in their different formats (pdf, video, 3D modelling, etc.) to the whole set of users and be able to interact with them (zoom, rotate, move, detail, etc.)

INTERACT with the multimedia material shared during the meeting (enlarge, rotate, move, detail, etc.)

UPLOAD materials prior to the virtual meeting. There is a given space where an individual can upload their own documentation.

CHECK metrics and get reports due to a control panel where the behavior of each user in the classroom can be visualized (e.g. head movement, heat map with the points where users direct their gaze, connection time to the environment to work).

SIGNAL, highlight or delete with a pointer the multimedia elements (pdf, video, 3D modeling, etc.) that you show to the users.

What if I want to broadcast live lectures, artists, expert panels? The physical and business structure can be brought into the virtual event.

The stage, chairs, ceilings, walls, and walkways to the event and even the ticket sales can be taken to the virtual world as we know it.

Due to 3D modeling, it is possible to position screens and chairs so that the audience has the same visibility as in a traditional theater, transmitting the same real-life sensation to the audience.

We can even record real scenarios and virtualize them so that the gatherings have a "real" feel to them in the virtual world. The only limitation is defined by the type of hardware, which depends on the type of VR glasses that are chosen for that given event.

It is possible to transmit a live presentation or concert using 360º streaming. Therefore, on stage, cameras are available to transmit the artist's live performance. The signal is sent over the Internet, so that all visitors, regardless of their location, can witness the show or the presentation as if they were in front of the artist, which is practically impossible when attending a "real" event.

At TwoReality, ( https://www.tworeality.com/en/) , we have the experience and the equipment necessary to transmit events simultaneously through 360º streaming, going one step beyond the traditional streaming of the social networks we know, allowing the audience to experience the show from the center of the stage and next to their favorite artist. Although entertainment is the most popular in these technologies, it has an infinite field of action in the business world, in 4.0 industries, and for training in all types of companies.

SOURCE: TwoReality





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594080/How-New-Technologies-Will-Shape-the-Way-We-Work



