TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

TechnipFMC plc beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.21, expectations were $0.2.

Operator: Thank you for holding, and welcome everyone to the TechnipFMC Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Matt Seinsheimer, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Mr. Seinsheimer, please go ahead.

Matt Seinsheimer: Thank you, Jack. Good morning and good afternoon, and welcome to TechnipFMC's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our news release and financial statements issued earlier today can be found on our Web site. I'd like to caution you with respect to any forward-looking statements made during this call. Although these forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions regarding future developments and business conditions, they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. Non-material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results are described in our most recent 10-K, most recent 10-Q, and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We wish to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. I will now turn the call over to Doug Pferdehirt, TechnipFMC's Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Doug Pferdehirt: Thank you, Matt. Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for participating in today's earnings call. We delivered solid results in the third quarter. Subsea inbound orders came in strong, at $1.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially for both Subsea and Surface Technologies, exceeding the guidance we provided on our second quarter call. This momentum is also driving our expectations for full-year results higher. Continuing with total company financial highlights in the quarter, revenue was $2.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA $284 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.8% when excluding foreign exchange impacts. Total company inbound was $2.1 billion, total company backlog ended the period at $13.2 billion.

In Subsea, we received significant orders for flexible pipe in the period. These included an award from Petrobras for the pre-salt fields in Brazil and our largest-ever flexibles contract in the Gulf of Mexico for Woodside's Trion project. As both pioneer and market leader of this technology, flexible pipe provides us with the unique capability to design fully integrated end-to-end subsea systems for our clients. We have the unique ability to integrate flexible technology into our iEPCI offering, which greatly simplifies field architecture. This enables a further reduction in project cycle time, improving economics, and driving greater differentiation in our integrated offering. Beyond flexibles activity, we also experienced an exceptionally high level of unannounced project awards in the quarter, which speaks to the ongoing strength of the market.

