Technip Energies shares plummet after Le Monde report on supplies to Russian gas project

(Reuters) - Technip Energies shares plummeted on Thursday after French newspaper Le Monde said the oil and gas company may have failed to comply with European Union sanctions against Russia by continuing to supply equipment to a Russian gas project.

The shares in the company fell as much as 22%after the report and were down 16.6% at 1345 GMT. They were set for their biggest one-day drop ever, with a trader and an analyst pointing to the Le Monde story as reason for the drop.

Le Monde said Technip Energies had supplied equipment to the Russian Arctic LNG 2 project between August and October 2022 despite EU sanctions that prohibited the sale, supply, transfer, or export of goods and technology suited for use in oil refining and liquefaction of natural gas to any entity or body in Russia.

In its article, Le Monde quoted the company as saying it had not violated the sanctions as the components it delivered to the project were not strategic and were not covered by the ban.

Technip Energies was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

"$800 million of market cap came off, it's a very harsh response, and suggests the news scared investors out there," the analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

In July this year, the company said it had completed the exit from the Russian Arctic LNG 2 project during the second quarter of 2023 without any negative net financial exposure, having signed the exit framework agreement in October last year.

Before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Arctic LNG 2, located on the Gydan peninsula, was set to be launched in 2023 and reach full production capacity of almost 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year in 2026.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski, Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, Benjamin Mallet in Paris, editing by Silvia Aloisi)