Technimark Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council, Further Advancing Dedication to Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Technimark, a global manufacturing provider for the medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare markets, announced today that it has joined the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) to further invest in its commitment to current and expanding sustainability efforts. HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across manufacturing, healthcare and recycling industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare.

"We are very pleased to welcome Technimark as a new member," said Peylina Chu, director of HPRC. "In addition to having a wealth of plastic packaging expertise, Technimark also brings recycling expertise to the table, as they operate an in-house mechanical recycling facility and have been recycling post-consumer and post-industrial materials for almost 20 years. This unique combination of manufacturing and recycling experience will be a welcome addition to HPRC as we look to collaborate across the value chain to enable plastic recycling solutions in healthcare."

Corporate Vice President, ESG, Katie Distler, is looking forward to engaging more deeply with HPRC as the company strives to reduce its environmental impact.

"We are driven to develop innovative solutions for our customers," said Distler. "We're passionate about addressing the issue of plastic waste and our involvement with HPRC will enable us to participate with like-minded plastic recycling innovators to further revolutionize the process."

Since the founding of its own plastics recycling company in 1995, Technimark has been actively engaged in plastic recycling and spearheading sustainability solutions for its clients around the world."We understand that our customers desire more sustainable solutions, of which we can offer many now," added Technimark's Senior VP of Sales for Healthcare, John Rugari. "We view recycled healthcare plastics as a valuable resource and we are excited to join with the HPRC to address barriers and advance viable, safe and cost-effective solutions for the healthcare sector."

Technimark's Director of Material Development, Tom Frantz, will serve on the HPRC Steering Committee and play a key role in the relationship.

"We are elated to partner with HPRC in the research, testing and development of new methods for recycling medical plastics for use in producing new healthcare products," said Frantz. "Working alongside other experts to promote and improve circularity will greatly benefit the industry and the planet."

About Technimark

Technimark is a global manufacturing solutions provider for the healthcare, consumer packaging and specialty industrial markets. Technimark specializes in precision injection molding, value-added assembly and full supply chain services. Technimark provides clients with customized, end-to-end solutions based on technology and innovation that improve quality, reduce risk, lower costs and speed products to market. With facilities in the United States, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom and China, Technimark delivers high-quality products worldwide. As part of Technimark's commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices, the company has embedded the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact into strategies and operations, and committed to respecting human and labor rights, safeguarding the environment, and working against corruption in all its forms. For more information, visit technimark.com.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across manufacturing, healthcare and recycling industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. HPRC is made up of brand leading and globally recognized members committed to shaping the future of plastics recycling and reducing the environmental footprint of not only their own operations but also the operations of their customers. Committed to continuous dialogue, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

