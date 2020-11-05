Technicolor Third Quarter 2020 Results

PRESS RELEASE

Third Quarter 2020 results

Technicolor remains on track to meet its full year and 2022 guidance

Paris (France), 5 November 2020 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) announces today its results for the third quarter of 2020.

Richard Moat, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor, stated:

“The Group demonstrated its resilience in facing the Covid-19 crisis during the third quarter. The Group’s transformation plan has significantly improved underlying profitability and year on year cash flow generation, even though Technicolor has suffered in terms of sales during this difficult period. We therefore remain confident in meeting our 2020 and 2022 outlook, and delivering profitable growth, cash generation and value creation to our shareholders. Following the completion of our financial restructuring, Technicolor now has the appropriate financial structure, and will benefit from sufficient funding for the foreseeable future to accomplish its transformation and expansion projects.”

The Group’s activities have continued to demonstrate resilience to the Covid-19 crisis in the third quarter:

Connected Home revenues were up 11% at constant rate quarter-to-quarter, with continued strong consumer demand for better broadband and wifi driving the positive performance, particularly in North America (+41% quarter-on-quarter);

Production Services’ Film and Episodic Visual Effects and Post Production activities were affected by the cessation of live action shooting. However, resilience in Advertising activities helped mitigate the impact of Covid-19;

DVD Services were hit by the lack of new film releases following cinema closures, but this was partly compensated by strong back catalog demand.

As a result of these factors, consolidated revenues for the Group were down 19.2% year to date at current rates to €2,230 million. EBITDA of €106 million was down 48% at current rate. However, free cash flow improved by €76 million year-to-date at current rate compared to the prior year primarily thanks to the performance of Connected Home.

Based on business activity for the last 9 months, and despite the challenging context, the Group is confident of achieving the outlook presented in its press release issued on July 30th, 2020, including:

Cost savings in excess of €160 million during the year, driven by a reduction in the permanent workforce of almost 30% vs. December 2019;

EBITDA 2020 target of €169 million and EBITDA 2022 target of €425 million;

Continuing free cash flow (before financial results and tax) in the range of €(115) to €(150) million in 2020, and at €259 million in 2022.

Technicolor’s ongoing cultural transformation, aimed at relentlessly focusing on improving operations, profitability and cash generation, continued in the last quarter with the appointments of Christian Roberton as President of Production Services and David Holliday as President of DVD Services. Christian joined MPC in 2003, where he started as a VFX Production Manager and within 5 years became Managing Director of MPC Film; he has been a member of the Technicolor Executive Committee since 2019. David was appointed in May 2020, bringing a wealth of leadership experience to DVD Services, having spent nearly 40 years overseas in the Middle-East, Europe, Asia, S.E. Asia, Africa and South America – building, leading and restructuring mobile, fixed and broadband telecoms companies in the public and private sectors.

Key indicators from continuing operations end of September 2020

Third Quarter YTD September In € million 2019 2020 At

current

rate At

constant

rate 2019 2020 At

current

rate At

constant

rate Revenues from continuing

operations 995 798 (19.9)% (15.6)% 2 760 2 230 (19.2)% (18.0)% Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 100 53 (47.0)% (44.7)% 203 106 (47.9)% (46.6)% As a % of revenues 10.1% 6.7% 7.4% 4.7% Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations 43 2 (95.0)% (96.6)% (2) (65) ns ns EBIT from continuing operations 16 (17) ns ns (73) (212) ns ns Free Cash Flow from continuing before Tax & Financial (132) (35) (73.4)% (67.6)% (343) (278) +19.0% +18.7% Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (147) (48) +67.3% +61.5% (411) (335) +18.5% +18.1%

9-month Group update

Sales of €2,230 million were down 18.0% at constant rate, including decreases in Production Services (41.2)% DVD Services (21.3)% and Connected Home (4.8)%.

Adjusted EBITDA of €106 million was down 46.6% at constant rate, reflecting operational and financial improvements across all activities, particularly in Connected Home, and a decline in Film & Episodic Visual Effects mainly driven by cessation of live action shooting and lower business volumes in DVD Services.

Adjusted EBITA of €(65) million was lower by €(63) million at current rate, mitigated by lower D&A and reserves.

We made a €71 million impairment charge, mainly related to DVD Services, due to Covid-19 revised assumptions.

Restructuring costs accounted for €(51) million at current rate, including €(20) million in Production Services on cost streamlining actions, €(17) million in DVD Services, mainly resulting from optimization of distribution sites, €(8) million in Connected Home, pursuant to the three-year transformation plan, and €(5) million for Corporate and Other.

Free cash flow 1 of €(335) million was higher by €76 million at current rate, with a significant improvement in the third quarter compared to 2019 driven mainly by improved Connected Home operational performance, and the ongoing implementation of our cost transformation program.

of €(335) million was higher by €76 million at current rate, with a significant improvement in the third quarter compared to 2019 driven mainly by improved Connected Home operational performance, and the ongoing implementation of our cost transformation program. Net debt at nominal value amounts to €1,044 million and IFRS net debt amounts to €955 million. The difference mainly relates to the mark-to-market debt valuation on issuance and will be reversed through non-cash interest charges over the life of the debt.

The Group is now targeting a total of €325 million in run-rate cost savings by 2022, an increase of €25 million compared to our previous announcement. At the end of September 2020 the Group had already realized €109 million of these cost savings, and as previously stated anticipates achieving more than €160m savings during 2020 as a whole.

Outlook

Adjusted continuing EBITDA of €169 million and Adjusted continuing EBITA of €(64) million in 2020.

Adjusted continuing EBITDA of €425 million and Adjusted continuing EBITA of €202 million in 2022. It should be noted that more than €15 million of Covid-19 related costs will be included in the Group’s EBITDA in 2020.

Continuing free cash flow (before financial results and tax) is anticipated to be in a range of €(115) to €(150) million in 2020 and will improve to €259 million in 2022. Following the entry into the SFA procedure, a faster than expected reduction of payment terms was requested by suppliers, which will lead to some payments advanced from 2021 to 2020. This will impact 2020 and 2021, but mitigating factors will help 2021 remain in line with the strategic plan. The positive side of these changes is that the Group’s ambition to very significantly reduce payment terms by 2022 will be achieved as early as the beginning of 2021. As these are timing adjustments, the Group’s liquidity needs remain unchanged overall.

Continuing Operations – post IFRS 16 €m, FYE Dec post IFRS-16 2019a



2020e



2022e Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



324



169







425



Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations



42







(64)







202



Continuing FCF before financial results and tax (8)



(115)-(150)



259

Management update

·To continue pushing the boundaries of what entertainment can be, and the Group’s transformation, Technicolor has announced the appointment of Christian Roberton as President of the Production Services Business Division.

Board composition

·The Board of Directors has appointed Gauthier Reymondier as Board Observer. Gauthier Reymondier is currently Managing Director, European Portfolio Manager, at Bain Capital Credit based in London, and previously held several similar observer positions on boards of companies in which Bain Capital Credit had invested. Prior to this role, he was a member of the private equity practice at Bain & Company. As of 30 September, Bain Capital Credit held 8.197% of the share capital and voting rights.

Successful Completion, announced on 22 September 2020, of the final steps of the financial restructuring of the Company

Implementation of the reinstated Debt Facilities : Technicolor finalized and executed the contractual documentation implementing the reinstatement of 46.5% of the previous RCF and term loan facilities (the “Debt Facilities”) into new term loans in an amount equivalent to €574 million in principal, maturing on 31 December 2024.

: Technicolor finalized and executed the contractual documentation implementing the reinstatement of 46.5% of the previous RCF and term loan facilities (the “Debt Facilities”) into new term loans in an amount equivalent to €574 million in principal, maturing on 31 December 2024. Repayment and equitization of the non-reinstated Debt Facilities: the significant reduction of the Group's indebtedness, in an amount of c. €660 million, was finalized as part of the definitive completion of the capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights and the capital increase with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the creditors of the Debt Facilities. The non-reinstated Debt Facilities were therefore repaid in cash for an amount of €59,716,580.58 and equitized for an amount of €600,283,419.22.

the significant reduction of the Group's indebtedness, in an amount of c. €660 million, was finalized as part of the definitive completion of the capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights and the capital increase with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the creditors of the Debt Facilities. The non-reinstated Debt Facilities were therefore repaid in cash for an amount of €59,716,580.58 and equitized for an amount of €600,283,419.22. Closing of Chapter 15: Technicolor announced that, on 11 September 2020, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court presiding over Technicolor’s Chapter 15 proceedings ordered the closing of such proceedings. This marks the final step of the Company’s proceedings in the United States of America.

Rating Agencies

At the end of September, S&P upgraded their rating to “CCC+” (corporate rating) and to “B” (new debt) with stable outlook and Moody’s upgraded their rating to “Caa2” (corporate rating), and to “Caa1” (new debt), with stable outlook.

These rating actions reflect the successful completion of the Group’s financial restructuring, through which it has obtained €420 million (net of fees) of new financing, and has deleveraged via the equitization of €660 million of debt. As previously stated, Technicolor now has a significantly strengthened balance sheet, with a liquidity buffer sufficient to meet its business plan needs and potential additional requirements.





Segment Review – Third Quarter 2020 Results Highlights

Third Quarter Change QtQ YTD September Change YoY Production Services 2019 2020 Reported At constant rate 2019 2020 Reported At constant rate In € million Revenues 240 111 (53.7)% (51.6)% 668 390 (41.6)% (41.2)% Adj. EBITDA 49 (2) ns ns 129 0 ns ns As a % of revenues +20.5% (1.5)% +19.2% +0.1% Adj. EBITA 15 (24) ns ns 33 (75) ns ns As a % of revenues +6.3% (21.1)% +5.0% (19.2)%

Production Services r evenues amounted to €111 million in the third quarter of 2020, down 51.6% at constant rate and down 53.7% at current rate year-on-year, driven by the previously anticipated (pre-Covid-19) delays in awards coming from one key client, and by the subsequent pandemic-related impacts on production around the world.

r amounted to €111 million in the third quarter of 2020, down 51.6% at constant rate and down 53.7% at current rate year-on-year, driven by the previously anticipated (pre-Covid-19) delays in awards coming from one key client, and by the subsequent pandemic-related impacts on production around the world. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €(2) million in the third quarter, down €50 million year-on-year at constant rate. The Adjusted EBITDA reduction was mainly due to Film & Episodic VFX.This negative evolution has impacted Adjusted EBITA compared to the prior year, mitigated by lower render costs. As already mentioned, the Advertising service line has continued to implement cost actions to improve profitability.

amounted to €(2) million in the third quarter, down €50 million year-on-year at constant rate. The Adjusted EBITDA reduction was mainly due to Film & Episodic VFX.This negative evolution has impacted Adjusted EBITA compared to the prior year, mitigated by lower render costs. As already mentioned, the Advertising service line has continued to implement cost actions to improve profitability. Business Highlights Film & Episodic Visual Effects : revenues were significantly lower year-on-year, mainly due to the impact of the pandemic on live action film shoots and shifting release dates. VFX teams worked on 7 theatrical films from the major studios, including projects like Cruella (Disney), The Little Mermaid (Disney), Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.), Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (Paramount), and Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount). And over 20 Episodic and/or Non-Theatrical (i.e., Streaming/OTT) projects, including American Gods season 3 (Fremantle/Starz), Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix), Raised by Wolves (HBO Max), WandaVision (Marvel/Disney+), and The Wheel of Time (Amazon). During the quarter, Mr. X won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role for its work on History’s Vikings, a series the team has worked on for all six seasons.

Advertising : revenues were lower compared to the prior year due to the impact of Covid-19 on client spend and live action production shoots during the second and third quarters. Quarter-on-quarter, however, Advertising revenues improved significantly as client spend began to recover, particularly in the U.S. Technicolor’s Advertising businesses continued to receive numerous industry accolades, including MPC’s Nikola Stefanovic winning Best Colorist for his work on the 90 th anniversary campaign for Durex ‘Step Forward’ at the Golden Lion Advertising Awards in Shanghai. Highlight projects delivered during the third quarter include EA Sports ‘FIFA 21’ reveal trailer, Epic Games ‘Unreal For All Creators’, Hennessy ‘Maurice Ashley & The Black Bear School’, Stella ‘You’re Never Too Far From The Life Artois’, and HBO ‘Lovecraft Country: Sanctum’— a groundbreaking three-part social VR experience for the highly acclaimed series.

Animation & Games : revenues were relatively flat versus prior year. In the third quarter, Mikros Animation was in production on 3 features, including Spin Master’s PAW Patrol: The Movie and Paramount’s The Tiger’s Apprentice. In episodic animation, Technicolor continues to work on multiple projects for clients including Disney, DreamWorks Animation, France Télévisions, M6, Nickelodeon, TF1, and Wild Canary. Technicolor Games during the quarter completed its work on EA Sports UFC 4.

Post Production : lower revenues compared to the prior year, driven primarily by the pandemic’s impact on productions. During the third quarter, Post Production worked on projects like Bridgerton (produced by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix), The Good Lord Bird (Showtime), Perry Mason (HBO), and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon). Technicolor also won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie and for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special - both for its work on HBO’s Watchmen.



Covid-19 situation update During the third quarter, film and episodic productions began to restart, initially in the Asia Pacific and certain European territories, followed by Canadian and limited U.S. productions during the latter half of the quarter. The major U.S. studios reached an agreement in late September with all the key Hollywood unions, and the industry expects production activity to accelerate.

Production Services is now in negotiations on major VFX tentpole projects that were delayed during the first half from one key client.

A number of countries like Canada, France and the U.K. have launched or will launch production insurance/indemnity schemes that will provide pandemic-related coverage, which is also anticipated to stimulate production activity for producers who cannot afford to self-insure like the major U.S. studios.

Overall, Production Services is observing an increasing level of bidding activity for projects, particularly for streaming/OTT distribution.



Management and strategic changes To continue pushing the boundaries of what entertainment can be and the Group’s transformation, Technicolor has announced the appointment of Christian Roberton as President of the Production Services Business Division. He has successfully built organically one of the largest and most effective VFX agencies in the world. His division has won multiple accolades over the years, including several Oscars, while growing sales from c. €50 million up to under €900 million. His focus on technology and creativity, combined with cost efficiency, rigorous management and client focus will drive Production Services to operate as a client-focused, technology-driven and profitable global studio. Building up on the success of Advertising, Animation & Games, and Post Production, his mission is to drive their respective growth and margin enhancementby cross fertilizing all current Production Services creative knowledge and by adapting our client servicing to the post-Covid era, marked by an increased need for technological solutions and “digital production expertise”. This announcement is also part of Technicolor’s ongoing cultural transformation aimed at relentlessly focusing on improving profitability and streamlining operations in this Covid-19 unfavorable context. The business organization will be as follows: Film & Episodic VFX will continue to be led by Christian Roberton, on an acting basis; Advertising will be led by David Patton; Animation & Games will be led by Greg Mandel, also on an acting basis; Post Production will be led by Sherri Potter; and Nathan Wappet, as Production Services COO, will lead Technology and Operations.

The main objectives assigned to this team are: Defining an ambitious strategy for Production Services to become the worldwide leader in each of its activities; Developing our portfolio of brands; Enhancing our cutting edge technologies; and Streamlining operations to drive profitability and cash generation.



###

Third Quarter Change QtQ YTD September Change YoY DVD Services 2019 2020 Reported At constant rate 2019 2020 Reported At constant rate In € million Revenues 258 193 (25.4)% (22.7)% 633 495 (21.8)% (21.3)% Adj. EBITDA 31 27 (11.2)% (10.1)% 42 29 (31.8)% (31.2)% As a % of revenues +11.9% +14.1% +6.7% +5.8% Adj. EBITA 11 15 +40.2% +36.6% (20) (14) +27.6% +27.6% As a % of revenues +4.2% +7.8% (3.1)% (2.9)%

DVD Services revenues totaled €193 million in the third quarter 2020, down 22.7% at constant rate and 25.4% at current rate compared to the third quarter 2019, due predominately to lower volumes across all formats as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 which has exacerbated the structural decline trend. Total combined replication volumes reached 260 million discs in the third quarter, down 23% year-on-year. David Holliday, the newly appointed President of the DVD Services Business Division, has been tasked with the in-depth transformation of the business. In a very short period of time he has already achieved the acceleration of the DVD Services transformation with further sites closures, review of internal processes and cost management, and a very disciplined approach to contract negotiations.



totaled €193 million in the third quarter 2020, down 22.7% at constant rate and 25.4% at current rate compared to the third quarter 2019, due predominately to lower volumes across all formats as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 which has exacerbated the structural decline trend. Total combined replication volumes reached 260 million discs in the third quarter, down 23% year-on-year. David Holliday, the newly appointed President of the DVD Services Business Division, has been tasked with the in-depth transformation of the business. In a very short period of time he has already achieved the acceleration of the DVD Services transformation with further sites closures, review of internal processes and cost management, and a very disciplined approach to contract negotiations. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €27 million at current rate in the third quarter, or 14.1% of revenue, better than expectations given stronger than anticipated disc volumes and acceleration of certain cost saving actions. The margin also includes the benefit of other ongoing cost savings and positive impact from contracts renegotiated in 2019. Lower D&A and renewal contracts have helped to deliver an Adj. EBITA of €15 million.





Business Highlights Standard Definition DVD volumes were down 13% in the third quarter reflecting the lack of new release content, but overall results were better than expected given the continued aggressive studio and major retailer catalog promotional activity.

Blu-ray TM volumes were down 41% in the third quarter; heavily impacted by the lack of new release content, and without the mitigating benefit of catalog promotions (which in general are focused on value priced DVD content). CD volumes were down 42% year-on-year on a combination of expected structural declines and Covid-19 retail impacts.



DVD Services continued to progress its previously announced structural division-wide initiatives to adapt distribution and replication operations, and related customer contract agreements in response to continued volume reductions. Multiple successful contract renegotiations were announced in 2019, and similar efforts with other customers are ongoing. Following protracted negotiations, the Paramount replication / manufacturing contract will expire in mid-2021 and will not be renewed, while the associated distribution contract remains with Technicolor. The impact of this will be mitigated by the accelerated actions of DVD Services in respect to its business transformation plans.

