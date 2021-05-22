Technical issues derail Glastonbury livestream
Glastonbury's livestream concert has been hit by technical issues, with hundreds of fans unable to tune in.
Many ticketholders who tried to log into the virtual gig received an "invalid code" error, denying them access.
Organisers said they were "looking into the issue urgently" but problems still persisted 45 minutes after the advertised start time of 19:00 BST.
Conservative MP Steve Brine called the event a "shambles".
"Lots of people have paid you their money for this and your system is clearly unable to handle it," he wrote on Twitter.
Former headliners Skunk Anasie were also hit by the problem. "Code not working," wrote their lead singer, Skin. "Don't make me watch Eurovision."
"Invalid code were my favourite band way before they were cool," added DJ SK Shlomo.
Streaming company Driift Live, which helped Glastonbury with the technical aspects their online show, told fans to "please keep trying and you should be able to access soon."
"The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in, so you won't miss anything."
Hi everyone, we're sorry to hear you're having issues accessing the stream. Please keep trying and you should be able to access soon. The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in so you won't miss anything. @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm
— Driift Live (@DriiftLive) May 22, 2021
However, for many fans, that will mean an especially late night, as performances were already due to run beyond midnight.
Wolf Alice, Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Haim are all on the line-up, with ticketholders playing £20 to see the show.
The proceeds are helping secure the future of Glastonbury festival, which has been forced to cancel for two consecutive years.
"So sorry to those of you who haven't been able to get onto the stream yet," read a message on Glastonbury's official Twitter account. "We're speaking to Driift to find out what the issue is and trying to do everything we can to get this sorted ASAP. Please bear with us."
Here are some of the responses from fans trying to access the show.
I’m sitting here looking at the words #invalid code over and over for #LiveAtWorthyFarm listening to best of Glasto through Alexa playing Adele ‘Hello’ - quite apt😂. #rocknroll Saturday night.
— Dick and Dom (@dickndom) May 22, 2021
Good of @glastonbury to recreate the experience of ticket buying stress by giving everyone an invalid code for tonight’s live stream.
— Stephen Ackroyd (@stephenackroyd) May 22, 2021
Dyou know what doesn't happen at Glastonbury? Someone telling you you're invalid every time you get near any music
— Charlie Gunn (@Charliegunn) May 22, 2021
Everyone at home waiting for Glastonbury to start #LiveAtWorthyFarm pic.twitter.com/potOEoeUcg
— Jess Rowlands 🌹 (@rowlands7_jess) May 22, 2021
FWIW, everyone I know in the #Glastonbury organisation works so hard to deliver a brilliant Festival experience, both for people there & for TV viewers – & it’ll be killing them that Drift’s live stream is clearly not up to the job of meeting demand for tonight’s performances.
— Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) May 22, 2021
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.