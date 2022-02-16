Technical fouls issued in Kentucky-Tennessee basketball game after skirmish on UK bench

The Kentucky-Tennessee basketball game Tuesday night was briefly delayed early in the first half following a skirmish on the UK bench.

The incident occurred when Tennessee’s John Fulkerson fell into the Kentucky bench while trying to save a loose ball off Kentucky’s Lance Ware. Some on the UK bench were attempting to help Fulkerson up when a couple of his Volunteers teammates also came to his aid. UK strength coach Rob Harris, who was sitting near where Fulkerson fell, left his seat on the bench and appeared to step in front of Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi as the UT player ran over to help Fulkerson up. Harris was then involved in a short altercation with Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler.

In a matter of seconds, players from both teams came together. There was some slight pushing, but it didn’t escalate from there. Ware and Vescovi ended up getting pushed all the way behind the UK bench during the scrum.

After the game officials looked at video of the incident for several minutes, technical fouls were issued to Zeigler and the Kentucky bench. UK Coach John Calipari had already received a technical foul early in the first half for arguing a foul call that went against Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

At the time of the offsetting technicals, Kentucky was leading 17-15 with 13:45 left in the first half. Tennessee went on a 17-1 run immediately following the skirmish.