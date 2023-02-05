Techforce on the Rewarding Reasons to Choose a Career in Mining

Techforce
·2 min read

An incredibly diverse sector, occupations in the mining industry range from skilled trades to high-tech professionals. Here, Techforce shares some of the key benefits of working in mining.

rigger jobs, chef jobs, mining chef jobs, fifo chef jobs perth

rigger jobs, chef jobs, mining chef jobs, fifo chef jobs perth
rigger jobs, chef jobs, mining chef jobs, fifo chef jobs perth

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Techforce, a privately owned recruitment and workforce management company supplying qualified employees for a range of positions, including rigger jobs and chef jobs, while a career in mining isn't for everyone, it is a very unique and demanding industry offering those who choose a career in the field with plenty of great benefits.

As one of the highest-paying sectors in Australia, mining employees are offered competitive salaries with substantial benefits, while the significant and constant need for employees makes job security a key selling point.

As well as being financially rewarding, Techforce explains that opportunities in mining are bountiful and offer employees the chance to grow and develop their skills in a unique setting and environment. The sector is at the forefront of technology innovation and, therefore, offers plenty of scope to learn new skills and expand career prospects.

Techforce says the industry offers diverse positions from working underground to above ground, from exploratory roles such as geologists to general management and operations. There are jobs for a range of specialist experts, from construction workers and equipment operators to highly qualified engineers and metallurgists through to key back-office functions such as HR.

A career in mining often offers employees the chance to relocate to a new region, and there are plenty of FIFO opportunities for workers who do not want to relocate permanently. Currently, Techforce says they urgently require experienced chefs for ongoing opportunities throughout Australia, including some of the highest-paying FIFO chef jobs Perth-wide.

Techforce says some job seekers may be surprised to learn that getting a job in mining doesn't necessarily require industry experience, with some employers open to candidates with experience in similar fields who are equipped with transferable skills.

For job seekers interested in a career in mining, Techforce partners with organisations throughout Australia to find qualified employees for a range of positions from mechanical engineer jobs to mining chef jobs. To find out about current opportunities, contact Techforce.

Contact Information:
Techforce Personnel
Marketing Manager
recruitment@techforce.com.au
(08) 6363 7040

Related Images






Image 1: rigger jobs, chef jobs, mining chef jobs, fifo chef jobs perth



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says

    Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."

  • Europe grapples with raising the retirement age as life expectancy rises and birth rates plummet

    Chanting “Retirement before arthritis,” more than a million people poured into the streets in cities across France on Tuesday in protest of government plans to boost the country’s retirement age from 62 to 64.

  • First Nation in Atlin, B.C., accuses former business head of stealing $540K

    The Taku River Tlingit First Nation in Atlin, B.C. is suing the former head of its business arms, accusing him of embezzling more than half a million dollars and depositing it into his personal bank account. In a civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 24, the First Nation claims that Peter Kirby, the former president and CEO of Atlin Ltd., and Atlin Power Ltd., misappropriated $540,249 in four separate transactions last July and August. The First Nation alleges that Kirby then "purpor

  • China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

    Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Sunday. Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in global oil and gas markets in 2023 as investors bet on the speed of its recovery after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions in December. "We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China," Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

  • Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

    Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members who voted on the contract on Friday rejected the proposal from Disney, sending negotiators back to the bargaining table for another round of talks that have been ongoing since August. Disney World service workers who are in the six unions that make up the Service Trades Council Union coalition had been demanding a starting minimum wage jump to at least $18 an hour in the first year of the contract, up from the starting minimum wage of $15 an hour won in the previous contract.

  • Unemployed woman’s warning video to workers who ‘hate’ their jobs goes viral: ‘You don’t want to be here’

    ‘Stay where you’re at,’ she says

  • Why Silicon Valleys massive layoffs haven't hit Detroit automakers

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • A top oil analyst explains Europe’s new fuel sanctions on Russia and how that impacts global energy markets

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down with Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, ahead of the new EU ban on Russian fuel products.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club. Save...

  • Can Canadian airlines donate lost bags? What you should know

    After tracking their lost luggage for four months with an AirTag, one Ontario couple was shocked to learn that Air Canada had donated their suitcase to a charity. But was that legal? Video by Shibani Gokhale

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Gen Z is 'doing extraordinarily well' saving for retirement, study finds

    Workers between18 and 25 already had $33,000 socked away in their retirement accounts.

  • I'm Worried About Healthcare Costs During Retirement. What Do I Need to Know?

    Healthcare is one of the biggest costs you will face in retirement. In fact, by many estimates, it's the single biggest cost for retirees. A representative study by Fidelity found that a 65-year-old couple in 2022 will need more than $315,000 … Continue reading → The post Cost of Healthcare in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • States That Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Electric semi-trucks are ready to be deployed, but there aren't near enough plugs to charge them

    Truck manufacturer Daimler is ready to deploy 2,000 electric semi-trucks per year on US streets, but it wouldn't know where to charge them.

  • 'World’s largest' igloo cafe draws visitors in Himalayan ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir

    A giant igloo cafe is proving a hit with tourists in the Himalayan ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir. Its owner, who told local media he got the idea from seeing a similar thing in Europe, claims it is the world’s largest igloo cafe, with a diameter of 12.8m (42 feet) and a height of 12m (40 feet). Benches and tables are made of frozen blocks. Seating surfaces are covered with Kashmiri rugs. Visitors are served hot kahwa, a Kashmiri tea flavoured with cinnamon, cardamom, and saffron. Unused to such a venue, tourists often touch the ice-block chairs to ensure they are safe to sit on before doing so. The igloo café is named 'Snowglu'. Its owner also claims it is the highest-altitude such cafe in the world. Gulmarg is situated in the Pir Panjal Range in the Lesser Himalayan region, at an altitude of 2,650m (8,694 feet), about 56km (35 miles) from Srinagar. It is currently covered with heavy snow

  • Shapps raps energy regulator over prepayment meter scandal

    Business Secretary gives suppliers until Tuesday to say what they are going to do about customers who have meters wrongfully fitted.

  • How Can I Prepare For a Retirement Without a Nursing Home?

    A lot of scary things happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one that looms large for a lot of people is the huge share of deaths that took place in nursing homes. A new brief from the Center for Retirement … Continue reading → The post If COVID Scared You Off Nursing Homes, Don't Delay Your Financial Plan for Aging in Place appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia. The 27-nation bloc is banning Russian refined oil products like diesel fuel and joining the U.S. and other allies in imposing a price cap on sales to non-Western countries. Europe's ban takes effect Sunday following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia. The move is meant to further slash reliance on Russian energy and payments into the Kremlin's war chest as the anniversary

  • Social Media Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors

    Millions of people use social media every day. And there's likely a huge gap in your marketing plan if you're not leveraging them to promote your advisory business. Social media platforms offer an opportunity to connect with prospects and current … Continue reading → The post Social Media Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.