Techfetch Announces An Easy & Quick Access To Remote IT Jobs

Techfetch, the IT recruitment giant, has taken a huge leap forward by announcing its new section for IT remote jobs.

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / One of the most popular IT recruitment job portals in the USA, Techfetch, has now made a giant leap by announcing a new section on their website. This new section is completely focused on US-based remote IT jobs. Using this new section, job seekers can easily filter out and apply for some of the most-desired remote IT job roles. Employers also gain immensely from this as they can now reap increased engagement and access relevant candidate profiles without much hassles. This timely step taken by Techfetch is a boon for both candidates and employers as the world continues the fight with the doomed virus- COVID-19.

To know more about Techfetch remote-jobs, check out:

https://www.techfetch.com/it-jobs/remote.html

"Businesses are starting to realize that they need an online model to survive in this competitive industry. Also, we are observing an increased demand for candidates with IT-related skills. Ever since the COVID took over and changed the entire business model, companies are now looking to accelerate their operations and activities remotely. Techfetch is primed to offer support to these businesses by providing them an easy-to-use platform to post and apply for remote jobs," the company spokesperson quoted.

Techfetch plays a crucial role in streamlining the entire tech hiring process. They help save valuable time between posting jobs online, screening all the applications, interviewing candidates, and finally hiring the ideal tech candidate. And, now, with the addition of this new section for ‘remote jobs,' companies can get direct exposure to remote jobs. This increases their chances of being discovered, thereby helping them get connected with expert, specialized candidates with some of the most-wanted niche skills in the market.

Also, nowadays, candidates are seeking work from home information technology jobs more than ever. And, this trend is expected to extend beyond the pandemic. Companies have now realized that technologists can easily grow and succeed outside the office environment. They can still be productive and produce good results. " We are thrilled to offer a completely new section for remote jobs so that companies and candidates can find each other quickly, get connected and fill the crucial roles in an organization," a visibly elated company spokesperson replied when quizzed about the new addition to the Techfetch website.

Story continues

About Techfetch

Techfetch is a US-based job portal that acts as a bridge that connects both employers and candidates to each other. They provide a wide base of candidate profiles for employers looking for candidates with specific niche skills. Candidates can also register at Techfetch and find promising job opportunities that exactly suit their expectations. To know more about Techfetch, please visit: https://www.techfetch.com/.

Techfetch recently also entered the recruitment process outsourcing segment. Recruiters and employers who need end-to-end support on their recruitment initiatives may visit https://rpo.techfetch.com to avail these services.

Media Contact

Shan

shan@techfetch.com

+1 7035442029

20130 Lakeview Center Plaza, Suite 400

Ashburn, Virginia 20147

SOURCE: Techfetch





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/670896/Techfetch-Announces-An-Easy-Quick-Access-To-Remote-IT-Jobs



