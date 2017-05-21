Techera, Parker lead Whitecaps past Sporting KC, 2-0

Vancouver Whitecaps' Christian Bolanos stands in the back of the net after being stopped by Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia, back right, during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday May 20, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Cristian Techera and Tim Parker scored to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (5-5-1) opened the scoring in the 40th minute when Techera, the Uruguayan nicknamed ''The Bug,'' smashed a left-footed volley past goalkeeper Tim Melia for his third goal of the season.

Sporting (6-3-4) had a chance in the 20th minute when Gerso Fernandes found himself all alone in front of goalkeeper David Ousted, but rolled the ball wide of the post.

Vancouver had an opportunity to double its lead in the 53rd minute after Kansas City defender Seth Sinovic fouled Fredy Montero in the Sporting penalty area, but Melia stopped the striker's spot kick and follow-up.

Parker scored in the 67th minute.