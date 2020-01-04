Techeetah suspends FE team member for equality and diversity breach

Techeetah suspends individual for diversity breach

The DS Techeetah Formula E team has suspended a member of its race team for allegedly violating its policy against any expression of "hate, bigotry or racism".

In a statement released on Saturday, DS Techeetah said it had taken action following "content recently posted on a private social media account".

Autosport has contacted the team requesting further comment.

The full statement reads: "The DS Techeetah Formula E team is an organisation committed to equality and diversity.

"The company's staff represent 10 different nationalities.

"The team is Chinese-owned, led by an Australian team principal and fields racing drivers from Portugal and France.

"This season, the team will race in 12 different countries in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

"Given this international outlook, as well as the team's success that has been founded on the talents, close collaboration and respect between many cultures and nationalities, the company holds a zero tolerance position for any expression of hate, bigotry or racism.

"Content recently posted on a private social media account is fundamentally inconsistent with these beliefs.

"The individual in question has been suspended from the race team."

