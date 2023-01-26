Techbond Group Berhad's (KLSE:TECHBND) investors will be pleased with their 12% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) share price is up 11% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 0.6% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 4.8% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Techbond Group Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 39%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 11% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Techbond Group Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Techbond Group Berhad shareholders have gained 12% (in total) over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 2.6% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Techbond Group Berhad you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

