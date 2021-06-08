Tech tax hits a wall in US as Republicans vow to oppose it

(AFP via Getty Images)

The proposed new global tax on corporate giants including Amazon, Google and Facebook hit potential trouble on Tuesday as Republicans in America vowed to oppose it.

The new minimum levy of at least 15 per cent is a centrepiece of the G7 summit being hosted by Boris Johnson in Cornwall this weekend.

However, Joe Biden could struggle to get it approved in America.

The opposition from Republicans may push the US president to attempt to use budget procedures to pass the initiatives with only Democratic votes.

It left lawyers and tax experts in Washington wondering whether it could get done without crafting a new international treaty, which requires approval by a two-thirds majority in the evenly split 100-member Senate.

The new tax was agreed just days ago by finance ministers of the G7 group of wealthy nations including America, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada.

But Senator John Barrasso, who chairs the Senate Republican Conference, said: “It’s wrong for the United States.

“It’s going to be anti-competitive, anti-US, harmful for us as we try to continue to grow the economy and certainly at a time when we’re coming out of a pandemic.”

Senator Ron Wyden, who chairs the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, asked how much can be done with the budget reconciliation procedures and what would require a super-majority vote, said: “Those are all questions that lawyers are now immersed in.”

He said that deterring the use of tax-haven countries and ensuring minimum levels of corporate taxation were “in the long-term interest of American workers”.

He added: “There’s a lot of heavy lifting to do here.

“It’s going to take a number of months, that’s for sure.”

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who sits on the Finance Committee, said the deal would drain tax revenues away from the US Treasury to other countries, urging Democrats not “to subject the American economy to this kind of misery.”

“There will be no Republican support for this, and they’ll have to do this on a party-line vote. That needs to fail,” Sen Toomey told Fox Business Network.

He believes Democrats could push through the tax changes with only Democratic votes, without a treaty, but added that would require the United States to “surrender” and agree not to oppose changes imposed by other countries.

In the landmark agreement, G7 finance ministers agreed to pursue a global minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent and to allow market countries to tax up to 20 per cent of the excess profits - above a 10 per cent margin - of around 100 large, high-profit companies.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed the “significant, unprecedented commitment” as a move which would end what she called a race to the bottom on global taxation.

In exchange, G7 countries agreed to end digital services taxes, but the timing for that is dependent on the new rules being implemented.

The deal could pave the way for broader buy-in by G20 countries and some 140 economies participating in international negotiations over how to tax large technology firms such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

All are expected to be included in the new, broader mechanism, which is targeted for a final international agreement in October.

Daniel Bunn, an international tax expert at the Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank in Washington, said he believed that establishing new taxing rights on 100 multinational firms would require a new tax treaty.

The US Constitution gives the president the right to make international treaties “if two-thirds of Senators present concur.” America’s participation in some international treaties has been hampered by domestic partisan divides, in which a president approves the deals but they are not ratified by Congress.

Manal Corwin, head of KPMG’s Washington National Tax Practice and a former US Treasury official, said Ms Yellen’s G7 deal could be done through legislation that overrides existing bilateral tax treaties - using a simple majority as part of budget reconciliation procedures.

With Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote, Democrats control 51 votes in the Senate, but cannot afford to lose any Democratic votes.

