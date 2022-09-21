Tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite in late-morning trading

·1 min read

TORONTO — Strength in the technology sector helped lift Canada's main stock index in late morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher ahead of the interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.87 points at 19,405.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.85 points at 30,824.08. The S&P 500 index was up 16.00 points at 3,871.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 30.73 points at 11,455.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.61 cents US compared with 74.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down 59 cents at US$83.35 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down six cents at US$7.66 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.80 at US$1,674.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

