Tech & Science Daily: Skygazers get ready for stunning Jupiter in the night sky

Amateur astronomers are being treated to a very clear view of Jupiter in the night sky on Thursday.

This is because Jupiter will be at “opposition”, meaning that, as Earth passes between the Sun and Jupiter, the planet will appear opposite the sun.

Jupiter’s opposition takes place just days before the full moon, which is on August 22, and you might even get a glimpse of Saturn as well.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the first “orbital stack” of his Starship rocket should be ready for flight in the coming weeks.

SN15, a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle, could eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars.

A US federal agency says July was the world’s hottest month since records began. Data shows the combined land and ocean surface temperature was nearly 1C above last century’s average of about 16C.

That’s the hottest temperature recorded since meteorologists began keeping records 142 years ago, beating the previous record set in 2016 by 0.01C.

Plus, China regulators told to root out games claimed to ‘distort’ the country’s history, Amazon’s palm print recognition raises privacy concerns among US senators, and, smart cams spy pine martens for the first time since the Victorian era.

