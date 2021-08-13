Tech & Science Daily: Lewis Pugh tells us about his ‘code red’ Arctic swim for climate crisis

Lewis Pugh, who’s attempting to make the coldest swim on Earth to highlight the speed of climate change (© Olle Nordell.jpg)

Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh joins the show to tell us about his attempt to make the coldest swim on Earth this month, to highlight the speed of climate change.

He will swim alongside a 10-kilometre glacier at a giant ice fjord north of the Arctic Circle in Greenland at the end of August. It should take him 10 to 12 days to complete.

Lewis is calling for immediate action to protect the world’s oceans from further damage and will be attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

In quite the stroke of luck for crypto platform Poly Network, the hacker responsible is said to have returned nearly all of more than $600 million in ether and Binance coins plundered from its virtual vault.

A person claiming to have perpetrated the hack says Poly Network offered him a $500,000 bounty to return the stolen assets and promise he would not be accountable for the incident.

The latest on that previous huge bust of Encrochat, the encrypted message platform used by criminals but was taken over by police.

Chart-topping rapper Nines is facing jail after admitting a plot on the site to import 28kg of cannabis into Britain from Spain and Poland.

Top secret! Could flying police officers in jet packs soon swoop down from the skies to arrests criminals? Fitness and health: calorie-burning ‘peaks earlier and declines later’ than previously thought. And, the sad tale of the lonely mammoth who died alone in the frozen Arctic 17,000 years ago after being kicked out of his herd.

