Tech insight: Renault’s “substantial” French GP update package

On the back of its best result of the season so far – claiming sixth and seventh in Canada – Renault has brought a new front end and new floor to Paul Ricard, along with a selection of other new parts.

Renault R.S. 19 front wing detail

Renault R.S. 19 front wing detail Giorgio Piola

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Giorgio Piola

In Giorgio Piola’s photograph of the new Renault nose (above), the mounting pylons have been extended further back to include a ‘cape’ section, which assists in limiting any lift produced by the front. By creating a longer path for the airflow passing underneath to take compared to the front, it produces added downforce.

The team has also extended the turning vanes either side of the sidepod opening, taking them higher up to connect with the horizontal bodywork – near the R.S logo (below). This seems to indicate a greater desire to pick up the airflow shed from the wheel assembly and create more options when guiding that down the flanks of the car.

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19 Giorgio Piola

Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL34 front wing detail

McLaren MCL34 front wing detail Giorgio Piola

Giorgio Piola

There’s also changes at Alfa Romeo, which has also brought a dog leg-shaped boomerang to fit horizontally across the bargeboard package (below).

The central section is brought forwards to pick up airflow from the inside portion of the wheel, cleaning it up before it can be worked by the serrations on the bargeboard.Together, those bargeboard serrations peel the airflow downwards and send it to the turning vanes, which help it move around the sidepod undercut.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail Giorgio Piola

Giorgio Piola