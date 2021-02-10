Tech for Good: Artificial Intelligence Applications that will Improve the Environment and Healthcare in the EU

Stockholm, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logical Clocks announces three new research projects part of the European Union (EU) Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme that will benefit from Hopsworks artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to scale deep learning and enhance research focused on understanding environmental changes and improving healthcare in Europe. Hopsworks is the world’s first and most advanced managed Feature Store with an end-to-end AI platform for the development and operation of AI applications at scale.

“The European Union leads the world when it comes to leveraging AI for the benefit of the environment and public health” comments Jim Dowling, CEO at Logical Clocks and Associate Professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden. “Research is part of our DNA and we are proud to be one of the few AI companies leading projects that will ultimately enhance quality of life, not just in the European Union, but around the world.”

AI Applications to Improve Healthcare

The Human Exposome Assessment Platform (HEAP) is building a research platform, leveraging AI capabilities, to reveal the influence of environmental factors on human health, such as the link between airborne particles and predisposition to late-onset disease such as cancer. The project received €11 million funding from the European Union for 11 partners from 6 European countries to combine machine learning with computational statistics and develop powerful statistical modelling tools. With Hopsworks’ metadata mechanisms, which makes large volumes of data easily searchable, accessible and shareable, the HEAP platform will not only unlock new insights but it will also facilitate sharing data in a secure environment, becoming an open resource for the research communities as well as policy-makers across the world.

AI Applications to Predict Climate Changes

The DeepCube project tackles, through AI, urgent problems caused by climate change in Europe and the whole Mediterranean region, such as forecasting of localized extreme drought and deadly heat impacts in Africa. The project is part of a consortium formed by 9 organizations from 6 European countries that will combine cutting-edge technologies, such as the Hopsworks platform for machine learning, the Earth System Data Cube, and an advanced visualization tool, to extract meaningful information from a large volume of data and to develop data-driven AI models. Funded with €4 million million by the European Union, the project will develop AI applications by extracting extract data from the Copernicus Earth Observation programme which already produces annually more than 3 petabytes of free, open and high quality data from satellites and from non-conventional data sources, such as social network data, industry-specific data, and sensor data.

AI Applications to Improve Food Security and Navigation Safety

The ExtremeEarth project focuses on the most concerning issues of food security, such as water availability for irrigation of vegetation growth for the former. Currently 20 percent of the agricultural areas of the world are irrigated, producing 40 percent of the global food. The project is also dedicated to developing near real-time automated sea mapping, positively impacting the maritime sea navigation and safety, thus improving the life of 4 million people living in the Arctic. Currently, sea ice information is available either as ice charts or as satellite data, a practice that requires time consuming expert analysis to produce and, consequently, leads to less frequent updates than desired. With support of 11 organizations, the project is implementing state-of-the-art technologies such as Hopeworks Deep Learning and big data processing of massive amounts of data. ExtremeEarth received €6 million funding from the European Union and it is generating key insights for the development of sustainable practices with high significant financial impacts.

“The Hopsworks platform will play a major role in going beyond the current state of the state-of-the-art of AI technologies, especially when addressing large volumes of data and scale-out deep learning, while remaining open source. We will continue to make Hopsworks available for free to researchers across the world to bring answers to problems that concern all of us,” comments Dowling.‍

‍About Logical Clocks‍

Logical Clocks was founded by the team that created and continues to drive Hopsworks Feature Store, the world’s first and most complete feature store with an end-to-end machine learning platform. With offices in Stockholm, London and Palo Alto, Logical Clocks aims to simplify the process of refining data into intelligence at scale.



