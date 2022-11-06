Tech giants will be punished for 'legal but harmful' content

social media

Tech giants will be punished for sexism and racism on their platforms despite moves to water down laws on “legal but harmful” content, says the minister who helped draft the new plans.

Damian Collins, who was the digital minister responsible for the bill until last month, said companies would be held to account for “legal but harmful” sexist and racist content through their terms and conditions of service.

This would mean that if they failed to deliver what they promised in their terms of service in protecting people from such abuse, they could face punishment by the regulator Ofcom, which has powers to impose fines worth up to 10 per cent of global turnover.

The crackdown - part of the online safety bill - will remain in the proposed law despite moves by the Government to strip out specific clauses spelling out the legal and harmful content from which adults should be protected.

It followed criticism from senior Tories and free speech campaigners who feared “woke” social media companies would use the requirement to censor controversial and offensive material that might upset people but which was still legal.

However, Mr Collins said the big platforms such as Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, already specify standards of behaviour in their terms and conditions of service such as hate speech, harassment and bullying.

‘A form of consumer protection law’

They will be expected to proactively prevent and remove specified illegal content including revenge porn, hate crime, fraud, and the promotion or facilitation of suicide.

However, they will also be expected to tackle “legal but harmful” content that does not reach the criminal threshold to be illegal but breaches their terms and conditions.

“If a platform says we don’t allow hate speech but they allow it or they are very ineffective at removing it, that should be regulated on the basis of what they say they’ll do,” said Mr Collins.

“Ofcom as the regulator will be given powers to do that, to do what we cannot do at the moment and get behind the screen and see what is going on.”

“If they have policies to address that sort of behaviour [such as race hate or self-harm], do they enforce them effectively or not? It is almost like a form of consumer protection law: if you say on the label, you will do something, do you actually do it?”

‘There are criminal thresholds’

The Bill will also hold companies to account if they attempt to water down their protections on legal but harmful content amid fears that Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, could ease rules on content.

Mr Collins said that “on the whole” platforms tended to do “as little as possible” to restrict legal but harmful content.

“The only danger is if the companies make their terms and conditions less clear. That’s why it is really important the bill will require companies to be very clear about what their terms of service are,” said Mr Collins.

“If they say, they don’t allow race hate, if they water down their terms of service to allow it, that would obviously be a major change and would lead to a response [from Ofcom]. And there are criminal thresholds that apply as well.”