Tech entrepreneur and Vote Leave campaign veteran Henry de Zoete joins model railway firm Hornby as NED

Listed model railway maker Hornby has tapped up tech entrepreneur and former Dragons' Den success Henry de Zoete as its latest non-executive director.

The angel investor, who secured a top deal on the hit BBC show, founded energy deal auto-switching startup Look After My Bills, which was acquired by Go Compare’s parent company, GoCo, in 2019.

de Zoete is currently also an NED on the board of the Cabinet Office, and previously worked as Vote Leave's digital director and as a special adviser to Michael Gove.

The entrepreneur said Hornby's offerings are "incredible, heritage brands that I grew up with" and that he is excited to give "strategic input" as the company "focuses on digital transformation and growth."

Hornby was founded back in 1901 when Frank Hornby patented children's set Meccano, and has seen sales surge in recent years. The firm is undergoing transformation under its current boss.