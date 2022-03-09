New Tech is Driving Plant-Based Protein Innovator for THESE 4 Food Stocks

The Good Food Institute (GFI) recently revealed that global alternative protein companies secured a record $5 billion in disclosed investments in 2021. The analysis signalled a growing appetite for meatless food investments with returns beyond the bottom line.  In 2020, the plant-based food market totaled $29.4 billion, and according to Statista it’s expected to grow to $77.8 billion by 2025. That’s why now is a perfect time to focus on innovators like THESE 4 food stocks: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Danone S.A. (OTC:DANOY), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The largest supermarket chain in the USA, Kroger is teaming with plant-based innovators Impossible Foods to develop something new under Kroger’s Home Chef brand.

“We are incredibly proud of our Home Chef brand, which became a $1 billion brand in 2021,” said Kroger Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Stuart W. Aitken. “Our assortment is connecting with the customer through ready-to-eat meals, rotating seasonal programs, new appetizers as well as our first plant-based protein, in partnership with Custom Made Meals and Impossible [Foods].”

With Impossible’s help, Kroger hopes that its Home Chef brand can gain traction among plant-based consumers while simultaneously catering to the growing amount of vegan shoppers.

Danone S.A. (OTC:DANOY)

France’s Danone is targeting 3-5% annual sales growth over the next three years, with hopes that stepping up investment in its brands and shedding non-performing assets will help the cause.

According to new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the "Renew Danone" plan is "all about creating the conditions for sustainable and competitive growth and then delivering consistently in a way that creates value for all."

Back in the summer of 2021, Danone announced its “Plant-Based 2.0” platform, focused on vegan “dairy-life technology” designed to make key improvements to the taste and texture of their several plant-based dairy brands that produce oat, almond and soy milk, as well as coconut oil-based cheeses and spreads.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Looking to develop more plant-based food innovation, Kraft Heinz is partnering with TheNotCompany, under the banner of The Kraft Heinz Not Company.

TheNotCompany is providing first-of-its-kind technology and proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, while Kraft Heinz delivers its household-name brand portfolio and scale.

“The joint venture with TheNotCompany is a critical step in the transformation of our product portfolio and a tremendous addition to our brand design-to-value capabilities,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio. “We believe the technology that NotCo brings is revolutionizing the creation of delicious plant-based foods with simpler ingredients.”

The Kraft Heinz Not Company plans to develop superior plant-based versions of co-branded products at a level of speed, taste, quality and scale yet to be seen in the industry.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Back in 2021 between PepsiCo and Beyond Meat to form The PLANeT Partnership, LLC to develop, produce and market innovative plant-based protein snack and beverage products.

"Plant-based proteins represent an exciting growth opportunity for us, a new frontier in our efforts to build a more sustainable food system and be a positive force for people and the planet, while meeting consumer demand for an expanded portfolio of more nutritious products," said Ram Krishnan, PepsiCo Global Chief Commercial Officer. "Beyond Meat is a cutting-edge innovator in this rapidly growing category, and we look forward to combining their unparalleled expertise with our world-class capabilities in brand-building, consumer insights and distribution to deliver exciting new options."

 

 

