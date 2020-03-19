If you’re a creator who has had your business upended by the coronavirus pandemic, CreativeKit CEO Nathan Barry wants to hear from you. The company, which specializes in email marketing and counts podcaster Tim Ferris and country star Tim McGraw among its clients, has launched a new initiative to get money into the hands of musicians, artists, YouTubers, graphic designers and other creators who are suddenly feeling a cash crunch. “Working in software and marketing, we understand viral growth,” Barry told TheWrap. “Over the last month, we’ve been watching everything unfold with the coronavirus and realizing this is going to be bad… once things started to hit, as expected, in the U.S., we had a feeling of wanting to do more.” CreativeKit’s game plan soon came to fruition. Following a suggestion from COO Barrett Brooks, the company launched The Creator Fund late last week, which set aside $50,000 to help creators grappling with the business fallout from COVID-19. The Creator Fund is pretty simple. Creators, who may have had an event abruptly canceled or seen a sudden dip in their Patreon donations, fill out a brief form outlining what they can use the money for, based on four areas of...

Read original story Tech Company CreativeKit Wants to Give Creators $500 to Deal With the Coronavirus Pandemic At TheWrap