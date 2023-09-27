Tech community weighing how to balance AI's risks and rewards at Elevate conference

TORONTO — Members of Canada’s tech community are concerned about how the country will rein in artificial intelligence’s risks without stifling innovation.

As they gathered in Toronto for the annual Elevate tech conference this week, much of their chatter focused on the technology's great promise, but many said they also feared over-regulating AI would put the country behind counterparts hurdling toward adoption without guardrails.

Joel Semeniuk, chief strategy officer of tech hub Communitech in Waterloo, Ont., believes in regulation, but says he would be worried if Canada puts the brakes on the technology too early. He says that could create an adoption gap, where Canada is late to reap the rewards.

Carole Piovesan, a managing partner at INQ Law, says the tension between innovation and regulation is natural, but the country needs to be realistic about where the risks are for the current state of AI.

She says society has yet to reach the futuristic state of AI many forecast, but we need to keep pace with its evolution and adoption.

Her remarks came as Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced a voluntary code of conduct for generative AI at a conference in Montreal that includes promises to screen data sets for potential biases and assess any AI they create for “potential adverse impacts.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press