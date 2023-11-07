Tech community pleased with Alberta move to change rules around 'engineer' title

CALGARY — Canada's tech community is applauding a proposal by the Alberta government that would allow more workers to use the "software engineer" title.

Bill 7 was tabled yesterday and if passed, would carve out an exception in the province's Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act.

The act currently prevents people from using the "software engineer" label or similar job titles unless they are professional engineers or licence holders.

More than 30 signatories asked the province to change the restrictions last year after the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta filed lawsuits against tech companies that use variations of the engineer title.

Sam Pillar's Edmonton-based tech company Jobber was sued by the association over its use of the engineer title. Pillar now says he's pleased with the government's move because it will allow his company to compete on a level playing field for top talent.

Benjamin Bergen of the Council of Canadian Innovators adds his organization is thrilled with the proposed changes because they make room for tech companies and their employees to use credentials that are recognized across the global tech sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

