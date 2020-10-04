Tech chiefs to testify on social media regulation

October 5

Sen. Ted Cruz, left, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin; AP/Jose Luis Magana

The CEOs of Facebook, Google, and Twitter will all testify before Congress, days before the election, over legal protections for internet companies

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

PepsiCo's CEO explains why it's shying away from hard seltzer even as Coca-Cola moves into booze

Pepsi and Coke have been taking different paths when it comes to selling beverages to pandemic-weary consumers.

PepsiCo is focused "100%" on its strategy in energy drinks, CEO Ramon Laguarta said on the company's earnings call Thursday in response to a question about whether it would follow Coca-Cola into hard seltzer.

He indicated energy drinks offer more long-term potential while hard seltzer could be shorter-lived.

Triller CEO Mike Lu.

American Express Business/YouTube

Insiders say TikTok rival Triller reported monthly active users that were 5 times higher than what some internal metrics showed

