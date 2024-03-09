A Tech Billionaire Dropped $12 Million on a Malibu Estate With Nearly 200 Feet of Beach Frontage

In a beach town where home prices have topped $170 million on more than one occasion, It’s rare to find 1.5 acres of contiguous oceanfront land available to buy at an affordable price. But Jeff T. Green, the tech investor who was at one point Utah’s richest man, has indeed done just that. Records indicate the 46-year-old CEO of The Trade Desk was the buyer who recently scooped up a significant property in the far western reaches of Malibu.

Of course, “affordable” is a relative term in this case. Green’s little splurge set him back about $12.3 million, certainly a huge sum of money but nothing out of the ordinary as Malibu beachfront prices go. For that chunk of change, Green received two side-by-side properties: one of them a 0.28-acre parcel with a 5,000-square-foot house, and the vacant lot immediately next door, which spans about 1.2 acres.

Green—who sports a net worth of $4.6 billion, per Forbes—actually closed on the two-parcel estate at the tail end of 2022, although the transactions were not reported at that time. Since then, he has not moved into his new beachfront estate; the existing house, a large but dated modern-style structure built in the early 1990s, appears to be undergoing a big renovation. It’s still unclear what Green plans to do with the empty lot next door, which could easily accommodate an oceanfront mansion all on its own.

Sited behind gates and greenery, the 1990s house and the vacant lot next door together span some 1.5 oceanfront acres.

Long owned by a non-famous businesswoman from Chicago, the current structure appears to be mostly unchanged since it was completed in ’93. Tucked behind gates, the notably boxy, tri-level residence will wow guests with its three-story foyer. There are beige stone floors throughout, plus numerous sets of sliding glass doors that spill out onto ocean-view terraces.

Other highlights include a mostly all-white kitchen with tile floors and premium SubZero and Wolf appliances, plus a main level bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The home’s three family bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the spacious primary suite. Also on the second floor lies a separate but in-house apartment complete with a living room, fireplace, kitchenette, full bath, and separate entrance with a balcony just outside. This space would be ideal for a live-in staff member, or for an extended family member, guests or as a deluxe work-from-home office space.

But the home’s third floor is what really impresses. Up there is a big sunroom, plus a 2,000-square-foot, open-air rooftop deck with stunning views for miles up and down the scenic Malibu coastline. And while some naysayers may decry this home’s location as being “too far” from the bustle and shopping destinations of Malibu’s downtown area, it should be noted that this area is far less crowded than downtown Malibu, and Green’s estate is blessed with more than 180 feet of sandy beach frontage.

Green’s Thousand Oaks main residence, which he bought from Britney Spears in 2017.

Green, who appears to have split from wife Lynette a few years back, continues to maintain a main residence in Thousand Oaks, where in 2017 he paid Britney Spears $7 million for a sprawling Spanish-style estate behind the guarded gates of the exclusive Sherwood Country Club.

