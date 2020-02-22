Tech analysis: Red Bull goes own way with new suspension idea

Its rival Red Bull has interestingly made a big change to its front suspension in a bid to try to close the deficit it has had to Mercedes in slow corners.

As Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said when asked by Motorsport.com: "The Mercedes were good in that low-speed performance last year and that's one area that we needed to improve.

"I think that we have made steps – and of course, this is just the start of a process, and the car will evolve from this point onwards."

While there are plenty of new ideas that are obvious on the Red Bull, the bold change to its suspension layout is much more hidden.

Last year's challenger, the RB15, featured a multi-link upper wishbone solution that many assumed had been cast aside when the RB16 was unveiled without it.

Red Bull Racing RB 16 front suspension

But a closer look at the RB16 in Barcelona has uncovered the fact that Red Bull has instead switched its concept around – using the multi-link of the lower wishbone instead (#1), with the rear leg mounted down lower (#2) than the front leg (#3) .

Furthermore, the front leg of the lower wishbone has a novelty of its own too. Not only is it mounted extremely high on the chassis, affording Red Bull the opportunity to slim the bottom of the bulkhead, it's also just a single element that passes from one side of the car to the other, through the bulkhead.

The designers have also paid attention to the forward leg of the upper wishbone, which now features the cricket bat styling on the fairing.

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear suspension

The team has also looked to maximise the performance of the winglets on the brake duct assembly, totally revamping their design, with a new clearer path available to the lower winglet stack.