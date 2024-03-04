The teaser trailer for the remake of ‘Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead’ is taking us right back to the ’90s

Iconic Events Now/Youtube

For elder millennials, “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” is an iconic film that defines a certain era of our childhoods. The 1991 cult-classic comedy gave us a coming-of-age tale that was the perfect blend of dark humor and the teen spirit that would come to define the ’90s. Plus, Christina Applegate, who was mother before any of us knew what “mother” meant.

And now, all of us who loved “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” who were raised on lines like, “I’m right on top of that, Rose,” can relive the magic. This classic movie is getting the remake treatment, but with some modern twists that seem like they’ll make the new version its own. Just check out the teaser trailer to see what we mean.

Simone Joy Jones is stepping into Applegate’s admittedly very big shoes. The rest of the cast includes Nicole Richie, June Squibb, Donielle Tremaine Hensley, and Jermaine Fowler, plus some newcomers: Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, Gus Kenworthy, and Tyriq Withers.

The plot will sound pretty familiar to anyone who knew and loved the original. A synopsis on IMDB tells us that the movie follows Tanya Crandell (Jones), a 17-year-old who “can’t wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall.”

It continues, “But when her mom decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter (Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Richie). Juggling work, family and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom.”

The movie is being made in a partnership between SMiZE Productions, Tyra Banks’ production company, plus Treehouse Pictures and BET+’s Original Films. It’s directed by Wade Allain-Marcus from a script written by “Ted Lasso” writer Chuck Hayward.

The original version of the movie, which debuted in 1991, grossed $25 million and panned with critics. But like so many other movies that flop at the box office, it went on to gain a loyal following in the years after it was released, and it’s now a beloved favorite. Will the remake stand up? Only time will tell.