Teasdale has hat trick in Rocket's 7-4 victory over Wolf Pack in AHL

LAVAL, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored a hat trick to lead the Laval Rocket to a 7-4 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack in the American Hockey League on Friday.

Jean-Sebastien Dea, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Kevin Roy, and Brandon Gignac also scored for the Rocket (27-21-3-0).

Teasdale chipped in an assist on the night in front of 5,303 fans at Place Bell.

Zac Jones, Ty Ronning, Anthony Greco and Tanner Fritz scored for Hartford (27-20-5-2).

Cayden Primeau turned aside 28 shots in the win, while Adam Huska made 19 saves, and Keith Kinkaid stopped two shots for the Wolf Pack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

