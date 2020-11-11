Through tears, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery owner reflects on Mecktoberfest controversy

John Marrino isn’t at all sure that he’s making the right decision by doing this.

He was wary when first asked about sitting down to talk candidly about the biggest PR nightmare he’s ever experienced in the 11-plus years since he opened Charlotte’s Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, and he still is now, even as he sits at a table in the taproom with a reporter six feet in front of him.

“It was a tough situation, and it’s now been a month and a half, and I just don’t want to —” Marrino pauses, and resets: “Honestly, I’m a little nervous about stirring up old sediment. ... That’s my biggest concern, is it just regurgitates the whole story, and I frankly wanted to get it behind us, because it was an isolated incident. It’s not the way we operate every day.”

The story is this: On the night of Saturday, Sept. 26, at the peak of OMB’s annual three-day Mecktoberfest event, many of the people in the large crowd that had gathered in the beer garden off of Yancey Road behaved as if they’d never heard of social distancing or face coverings — basically, as if the pandemic didn’t exist.

In the aftermath, the city’s oldest brewery was blitzed by the local media and scrutinized by Mecklenburg County health officials (which eventually linked five COVID-19 cases to the festival), and armchair critics on social media lambasted OMB for its poor judgment, with some even calling for a boycott.

Though he posted an open letter addressing the controversy on OMB’s website on Oct. 13, Marrino and others at OMB otherwise have ignored reporters looking for comment about the brewery’s handling of Mecktoberfest.

But this week, despite his mixed feelings, he decided he’d take a fresh opportunity to try to explain the entire situation from his perspective.

And as he tries to do so, a tear spills down John Marrino’s cheek.

Coping with COVID-19

Marrino says OMB was having a fantastic 2020 — that it was projecting to be the brewery’s best first quarter in three years — up until the coronavirus on March 17 led to N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper ordering restaurants and bars closed except for takeout and delivery orders.

Like with so many of these establishments, the impact on OMB was substantial once it became clear that the stay-at-home order wasn’t going to be lifted anytime soon: Marrino ended up having to furlough about 100 employees (roughly two-thirds of his staff) and he says about a thousand barrels of beer got poured down the drain.

They were still brewing enough to keep up with a bit of an uptick in demand for the OMB cans and bottles sold in grocery stores, but with their own venue closed and no restaurants open to distribute barrels to, April and May were grim months.

View photos “We were a hundred percent bottled beer in the grocery stores up until February,” John Marrino says. “We brought our canning line online in February. Thank goodness. Because right away Harris Teeter gave us space for the cans. And that helped. Because grocery (business) is way up. Sometimes you just have to be lucky. And that was one small bit of luck this year, even though this year’s not been the most lucky year.” More

“I was nervous,” Marrino says. “I didn’t disagree with the shutdown. Because at the beginning, nobody knew what this pandemic was gonna be like. Nobody knew how deadly it was gonna be. Nobody knew anything, right? So they needed to buy time. They needed to make sure they didn’t overwhelm the hospitals. And that’s what they did, effectively. So from that standpoint, I have no issue with it whatsoever.

“The difficulty for a business comes when you don’t know when you’ll be able to do what. It’s hard to plan if the rules are not clear and things change all the time.”

But he says he planned as best he could.

