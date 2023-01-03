Tearlach Announces Appointment of Dr. Julie Selway as Vice President, Exploration

Tearlach Resources Limited
·5 min read
Tearlach Resources Limited
Tearlach Resources Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) ("Tearlach" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Julie Selway, P. Geo. as Vice President, Exploration effective January 3, 2023. Dr. Selway is a recognized expert on lithium pegmatites and pegmatite exploration techniques and will lead the Company's technical management team as it seeks to rapidly advance its expanding portfolio of lithium projects.

Tearlach is excited to announce Dr. Julie Selway, Ph.D., P. Geo., a recognized expert on lithium pegmatites and pegmatite exploration techniques, to lead our technical management. She compliments our current team and adds tremendous value in our goal of quickly advancing to be a leader in the lithium space. Dr. Selway’s strong lithium exploration background, and strong leadership will be instrumental to Tearlach’s high impact exploration plans for our current and future lithium projects.

Dr. Selway has co-authored twenty-two scientific journal articles on pegmatites. She completed a Ph.D. thesis on Tourmaline in Granitic Pegmatites in 1999 at the University of Manitoba under Dr. Petr Černý, a world-renowned expert on pegmatites. Dr. Selway's Ph.D. thesis studied tourmaline in petalite-, lepidolite- and elbaite-subtype from 15 different localities from Ontario, Manitoba, California, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, including Tanco pegmatite mine, Manitoba.

Dr. Selway worked for the Ontario Geological Survey for about three years during the tantalum boom in the early 2000s. During this time, she travelled all over Ontario and visited/worked on about 90% of the lithium pegmatites in the province. Some of the more notable localities she worked on include Case Lake, Georgia Lake, Seymour Lake, Crescent Lake, and Separation Rapids pegmatite fields. A compilation of pegmatite exploration techniques she acquired in academia and government is published in: Selway, J.B., Breaks, F.W. & Tindle, A.G. (2005): A review of rare-element (Li-Cs-Ta) pegmatite exploration techniques for the Superior Province, Canada, and large world-wide tantalum deposits. Exploration Mining Geology. 14, 1-30. This paper and her Open File Reports (OFR 6099 and 6195) are still used by exploration companies to aid in their exploration.

Dr. Selway worked as a senior geologist for the geological consulting firm Caracle Creek International Consulting for over ten years. During this time, she became an expert in writing NI 43-101 Reports and QA/QC of drill core assays. She has co-authored twenty-three NI 43-101 Independent Technical Reports on a wide variety of deposit types, including gold, Cu-Ni-PGE, Li pegmatites, VMS, stratiform Cu, carbonatites, and potash. She spent over two years supervising the exploration program on the Georgia Lake pegmatites, Beardmore, Ontario and co-authored four NI 43-101 Reports on the Property.

Recently, Dr. Selway supervised the exploration program at Case Lake Property, Cochrane, Ontario, which included 162 drill holes totaling over 15,000 metres and the discovery of West Joe Dyke Li-Cs-Ta, pegmatite by field geologists. She also supervised prospecting and sampling programs on Case Lake, Paterson Lake, and Gullwing-Tot Lakes’ lithium pegmatite properties.

“We are honored and elated to have Dr. Selway add her expertise and vision to Tearlach and the team,” stated Morgan Lekstrom, CEO of Tearlach. “Her world-class background in lithium-bearing pegmatites, and her passion for discovery make her a significant addition to Tearlach's technical team as we drive ahead our exploration programs."

About Tearlach

Tearlach is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol TEA and is a Canadian-based emerging resource company. Tearlach has signed one purchase agreement and three option agreements on four lithium projects in north-western Ontario. The Final Frontier Project includes the Margot and Pakwan Lithium claim blocks and is located adjacent to Frontier Lithium’s Electric Avenue, which hosts the PAK and Spark deposits. The Wesley Property borders Green Energy Metals’ Root Lake Project, where a 24,000 m drill program is underway. Pegmatite dykes have also been encountered on the Harth Lithium Project, which is 8 km west of the Wesley Lithium Project. Prospecting and mapping have also confirmed pegmatite dykes on the Ferland Lithium Property 10 km east of Green Technology Metals’ Seymour Lake Project. Tearlach intends to explore current assets and develop a portfolio of projects through acquisition. Tearlach’s primary objective is to position itself as the leading lithium exploration and development company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

TEARLACH RESOURCES LTD.

Morgan Lekstrom
Chief Executive Officer
Suite 610 - 700 W. Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8
Tel: 604-688-5007

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience, and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Latest Stories

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Bedard on the Big E's radar as Canada preps for world junior quarterfinals

    HALIFAX — Connor Bedard wasn't aware of the tweet. A genius with the puck capable of making opponents look foolish at any moment, the supremely gifted 17-year-old is singularly focused on the world junior hockey championship. He's also on the verge of rewriting Canada's record book at the event. And one of the game's greats Bedard just equalled has taken note. "Don't just break the record," Eric Lindros posted to social media Sunday. "Smash it!" Bedard tied the Hall of Fame centre's mark of 31 c

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made