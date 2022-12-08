Tearlach Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tearlach Resources Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) (“Tearlach” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Morgan Lekstrom as its new CEO and Director effective immediately.



Mr. Lekstrom has 16 years of mining and industry experience in progressively senior roles in executive management, project management, operations, and engineering management. Prior to joining Tearlach, he was President & CEO of Silver Hammer Mining Corp. and a co-founder of a uranium company, Kraken Energy Corp. Mr. Lekstrom has an established track record of delivering successes across numerous projects, capital raises and defining of strategic direction for multiple companies. He had senior technical roles at Freeport McMoran’s Grasberg site in Indonesia and Rio Tinto’s Oyu Tolgoi Project in Mongolia, and he co-led the design, construction and commissioning of a new steel grinding media plant for Arrium (Moly-cop) in Canada and Peru. He played an integral role in the development and revival of Golden Star Resources’ Prestea underground mine in Ghana, West Africa. He has also branched out into supply chain infrastructure development, including construction, commissioning, development of asset strategies, and engineering at the Port of Vancouver’s largest grain Terminal, G3 Terminal Vancouver. He served as engineering manager at Sabina Gold and Silver, where he was responsible for the first phases of execution at the Back River Marine Laydown Project, leading the project, engineering, and maintenance teams.

Charles Ross and Paul Chow, Directors, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Morgan to Tearlach and look forward to his energy and leadership. His depth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio and advance exploration on our properties, building an industry-leading lithium company.”

“The collaborative nature of the team as well as the vision to move forward, is truly world-class. I look forward to working with each member of the team and the Board to build Tearlach into one of the leaders in the lithium space. Through the team’s vision and ability to execute, we can run multiple concurrent paths, including boots on the groundwork, acquisition, and development of strategic partnerships. This will allow us to accelerate and create value for our shareholders and our overall corporate strategy.” commented new CEO Morgan Lekstrom.

The Company’s Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Raymond Strafehl for his contributions to Tearlach as CEO and look forward to his continued service as a director of the Board. Ray plays an instrumental role on our board and acquisition team in assessing and acquiring projects for Tearlach.

About Tearlach

Tearlach is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects. Tearlach owns the Final Frontier Project, which includes the Pakwan / Margot Lake Claim block, which is directly contiguous to Frontier Lithium’s Flagship Spark and Pag deposits, as well as has options on the Wesley, Harth and Ferland properties, all located in the lithium hub of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Wesley Property borders Green Energy Metals’ Root Lake Project, where a 24,000 m drill program is currently underway. Pegmatite dykes have also been encountered on the Harth Lithium Project, which is 8 kms west of the Wesley Lithium Project. Prospecting and mapping have also confirmed pegmatite dykes on the Ferland Lithium Property, 10 km east of Green Technology Metals’ Seymour Lake Project. Tearlach intends to explore these assets and develop a portfolio of projects in the Americas through acquisition. Tearlach’s primary objective is to position itself as the leading lithium exploration and development company in the Americas. Additional information on the Company is available at the website at www.tearlach.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

TEARLACH RESOURCES LTD.

Charles Ross

Chairman

610 - 700 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 1G8

Tel: 778-228-2269

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



