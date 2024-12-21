Luke Littler’s tearful reminder he is just a boy after finest set ever seen at World Championship

Luke Littler is through to the third round after beating Ryan Meikle - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

For 15 minutes inside Alexandra Palace on Saturday night, Luke Littler looked almost ordinary. And then, after finally edging into a hard-fought two sets to one lead against Ryan Meikle, he completed victory with perhaps the finest set of darts ever seen on a World Championship stage. Twice Littler almost hit a perfect nine-dart finish before romping through the decisive set in 11, 10, and then 11 darts at a dizzying average of more than 141. It was utterly extraordinary.

And yet, having sealed victory, Littler was suddenly an ordinary 17-year-old boy all over again. Asked to sum up the match, he noted that he had “started off dead slow” before, with 3,500 fans inside Ally Pally chanting ‘There’s only one Luke Littler’, the emotion suddenly overcame him and he began to cry.

He turned away and then sensibly decided against trying to continue the interview with Sky Sports’s Abigail Davies before simply seeking out his mum Lisa at ringside for a cuddle.

Whether it was just a release of tension after being given a genuine scare by Meikle in the opening two sets, or perhaps the culmination of a year in which he has absorbed so much attention with so little fuss, is hard to say. It was certainly the most visible demonstration yet of just how much it all means.

Littler celebrates with his parents Anthony Buckley and Lisa Littler - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

On what was the seventh night of the World Championship, what was the first sighting of Littler represented the real start of the tournament for many fans.

Littler had come within a whisker of being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year on Tuesday night and, to the words “I’m ready to go oh oh oh”, he emerged to a typically raucous Ally Pally welcome.

With Littler seeded fourth after an extraordinary year that has seen him win 10 senior tournaments, Meikle had arrived with the slight advantage of having already played one match in beating Fallon Sherrock in the first round earlier in the week.

Having won the right to throw first, Meikle initially also looked more assured as Littler uncharacteristically struggled to find the treble 20 while sharing the first four legs. Meikle, though, could not quite capitalise and, after missing two darts for the first set, Littler punished him brilliantly with a wonderful 100 finish that was flamboyantly sealed with two double 20s.

Meikle was more clinical in taking the second set before Littler then noticeably found his rhythm to win a pivotal third set before delivering that incredible fourth set masterclass. A final average in excess of 100 and a further 10 maximum 180s to add to what has already been an all-time PDC record this season also underlined Littler’s status as the favourite to win the tournament and become the youngest ever world champion.

LITTLER WINS WITH A RECORD BREAKING SET 🤯



An eleven darter, a ten darter and an eleven darter from Luke Littler as he averages 140.91 in the final set to beat Ryan Meikle.



Simply ridiculous from this special talent 🙌



He's into the Third Round! pic.twitter.com/0j9CQGYHKU — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2024

Littler had earlier appeared to be his usual relaxed self upon arriving at Ally Pally, telling Sky Sports just how pleased he was that David Beckham was now following him on Instagram.

“I’ve been asking for a while,” said Littler, of a gesture that ends a year in which he was also invited to the Manchester United training ground, met Sir Alex Ferguson, found himself driven around Silverstone by Lando Norris, and was personally welcomed at the WWE headquarters in New York by the current champion Cody Rhodes.

It has also been a transformational 12 months for the sport of darts, whose tickets for this year’s World Championship sold out this year as quickly as the Glastonbury Festival.

“There’s a Luke Littler on every estate in the UK – a 17-year-old who likes social media, computers, talking to his mates,” said Matt Porter, the PDC chief executive. “He’s a normal kid who loves darts and happens to be very good. You look at a 16 or 17-year-old who breaks through in Premier League football and they are immediately out of reach of the kid on the street. Luke’s not.”

Littler’s winnings over the past year already exceed £1 million and, while there is a potential £500,000 for the winner on Jan 3, PDC president Barry Hearn believes that what he calls ‘Littlermania’ will double the game’s annual prize money to £40 million. “My wife is not a massive darts fan – [but] she never missed a game with Luke Littler,” he said. “These guys are not going to be millionaires; they are going to be multi-millionaires.”

10:29 PM GMT

Sensational finish from Luke ‘The Nuke’

10:27 PM GMT

Emotional Luke Littler

A slow start but 17-year-old Luke Littler is through to the third round - Zac Goodwin/PA

10:19 PM GMT

Next opponent

Littler has booked his place in the third round and will play either Ritchie Edhouse or Ian White.

10:18 PM GMT

The thoughts of Luke Littler

Well, he started his interview but he was too emotional to continue!

10:17 PM GMT

Stunning finish

The first three sets were slightly inconsistent but that last set was simply unbelievable from Luke Littler.

10:16 PM GMT

Littler through to third round

Littler is on fire at the minute but Meikle responds with a 180 of his own. A sluggish first few sets but this is a clinic at the moment from Littler.

A 52 checkout to win the match. He hits 12 to set up double tops, which he lands first time.

Littler beats Meikle 3-1 with an average of 100.85. 10 180s and he is into the third round.

10:14 PM GMT

Littler (2) *2-0 (1) Meikle

Littler hits 180, Meikle hits 180 and then Littler does it again to set up another nine-dart chance. He hits treble 20, then treble 12 but is inches away from double 12. So close to a nine-dart finish!

Littler has double six to win the second leg and he gets it. One leg away from victory and he is on throw. Littler has turned it up in the last few legs and is unplayable at the moment.

Luke Littler falls agonisingly close to a nine-darter 😱 pic.twitter.com/9ZAwsdcK29 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 21, 2024

10:12 PM GMT

Littler (2) 1-0* (1) Meikle

A seventh 180 of the match for Littler, who looks a little frustrated with his lack of consistency in this match. He hits 180 again to set up a potential nine-darter. His seventh dart is not spot on so the chance of the second nine-darter of this year’s World Championships goes by. Littler does hit double tops and takes a 1-0 lead in this fourth set.

10:10 PM GMT

Littler takes third set to lead 2-1

Meikle is just struggling in this leg, which allows Littler the chance to win the third set by hitting double tops. Littler misses double 20 but gets double 10 to take the third set. He leads 2-1, just one set away from the third round.

Luke Littler regains the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6pARtrZfka — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 21, 2024

10:08 PM GMT

Littler (1) *2-1 (1) Meikle

Littler has had some great moments but also some poor ones in this match so far. He has hit six 180s but lacked consistency so far, which is giving confidence to Meikle.

Littler has double tops to win the second leg but hits double 10 to give him one leg on throw to take the third set.

10:05 PM GMT

Littler (1) 1-1* (1) Meikle

The eighth 180 of the match goes to Littler. You can see in his face he has a more serious look to him after losing the second set.

Littler has 167 with Meikle out of it seemingly. He cannot get in but still has 110 to win the second leg. There is little pressure on his throw but does not succeed with that checkout. Meikle hits treble 20 twice but narrowly misses out on a big checkout.

Littler then has another shot to claim the leg but misses double 10. Meikle, who looked out of that leg, lands double 16 and takes the second leg.

10:03 PM GMT

Littler (1) *1-0 (1) Meikle

Meikle will have the throw at the start of this third set. Knowing he is absolutely in a game tonight, Littler gets another 180 and will want to step it up a level here.

He has 147 for his first shot at the first leg but narrowly misses double 15. Meikle is not on a finish so Littler has the simple checkout of 30, which he takes with double 15. Littler will have the throw in the second leg.

09:56 PM GMT

Meikle takes second set

Meikle has 167 to win but cannot get it. Littler does not have a finish so Meikle will have 72 to take the second set. He misses double 12 to give Littler an outside chance to check out 161 but fails to do so.

Meikle misses double 12 twice but does not do so for the third time to take the second set.

The perfect reply from The Barber 💈



Ryan Meikle levels the match 👀 pic.twitter.com/jyGCxoGcat — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 21, 2024

09:53 PM GMT

Littler (1) 1-2* (0) Meikle

On his own throw, Littler has 74 to claim the third leg in this second set. He hits double 10 at the second attempt on a 74 checkout and gets the third leg. Meikle threw away a good shot at winning the first set so he can he change things in the second?

09:52 PM GMT

Littler (1) *0-2 (0) Meikle

So far Littler has far more trebleless visits that Meikle, who has 116 to win the second leg. He is unable to do so, which gives Littler 110 to win but he misses double tops.

Miekle does hit double tops and he is just one leg away from taking the second set.

Ryan Meikle fighting back - Zac Goodwin/PA

09:49 PM GMT

Littler (1) 0-1* (0) Meikle

Littler is on throw at the start of this second set.

Meikle though has 133 to win with Littler not on a finish. He cannot do it but only has 40 to win the first leg of this second set. He takes it to break Littler’s throw.

Exactly the start he needed to this second set.

09:43 PM GMT

Littler takes first set

Meikle hits 180 but Littler responds with his own 180. Meikle sets himself 164 to win the first set but he cannot land it so he presents Littler with 100 to win.

Littler hits double tops twice to come from behind to close out the first set. Plenty of emotion from Littler, who was not really at his best consistently in that first set.

09:40 PM GMT

Littler (0) 2-2* (0) Meikle

Littler hits his third 180 of the match. He has 80 to win the second leg but he misses double 10 and double 5. Meikle has 75 to win the first set but cannot land double 12. That gives Littler the chance to make it 2-2 and he takes it.

Tight first set - Zac Goodwin/PA

09:38 PM GMT

Littler (0) *1-2 (0) Meikle

Meikle now has his first 180 of the match but it is back-to-back 180s as Littler hits his second of this encounter.

Meikle hits double 12 and is now just one leg away from taking the first set.

09:36 PM GMT

Littler (0) 1-1* (0) Meikle

Littler’s response at the start of the second leg; hit the first 180 of the match.

Littler hits double tops to take the second leg. The response he wanted after a sluggish first leg.

Luke Littler is aiming to book his place in the third round - James Fearn/Getty Images

09:34 PM GMT

Littler (0) *0-1 (0) Meikle

Meikle is 500/1 to win the World Championships. Littler is just 7/4. It is fair to say that Littler is the overwhelming favourite. The crowd are singing ‘Walking in a Littler Wonderland’.

Meikle starts with a strong 134, Littler just 60.

Meikle has the first checkout of this match, which is just 76. He misses double 20 but Littler does not have a finish to put the pressure on Meikle. Meikle steps up again but cannot find a finish but neither can Littler. Meikle nearly messes it up but just about holds on throw.

09:29 PM GMT

Walk-ons

Here come the players. First out is Ryan ‘The Barber’ Miekle.

Then comes Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler. Alexandra Palace is bouncing on this Saturday night just before Christmas.

We are ready for action.

Luke Littler is BACK 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eXW13mGn7G — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 21, 2024

09:21 PM GMT

Littler up next

With Nick Kenny just beating Raymond van Barneveld, the time is coming for Luke Littler to take on Ryan Meikle. Not long to go now.

09:16 PM GMT

Barney out

Welshman Nick Kenny spurned a few match darts but eventually lands double four to knock Raymond van Barneveld out. The emotion is understandably pouring out of Kenny as he defeats an icon of the sport. Kenny has set up a third-round tie against the defending champion, Luke Humphries.

Surprise exit for Raymond van Barneveld - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

09:12 PM GMT

Decent year for Littler

What a 12 months it's been for Luke Littler 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mo6bVDQZf7 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 21, 2024

09:09 PM GMT

Littler’s campaign begins tonight

Luke Littler returns to the Palace 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sv8khxLS0u — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 21, 2024

09:02 PM GMT

Third set to Barney

Raymond van Barneveld has won the third set and it is now 2-1 to Nick Kenny. That match is back on. Once that game is concluded, Luke Littler and Ryan Meikle will be on.

09:00 PM GMT

Barney update

Five-time world champion and current world number 32 Raymond van Barneveld is in action against Welshman Nick Kenny. Kenny is currently two sets to nil up but van Barneveld is looking good to win the third set to make it 2-1.

08:56 PM GMT

Third round draw

Section one

Luke Humphries vs Raymond van Barneveld or Nick Kenny

Jermaine Wattimena vs Peter Wright

Stephen Bunting vs Dirk van Duijvenbode or Madars Razma

Damon Heta or Connor Scutt vs Luke Woodhouse

Section two

Luke Litter or Ryan Meikle vs Ritchie Edhouse or Ian White

Danny Noppert or Ryan Joyce vs Ryan Searle or Matt Campbell

Rob Cross or Scott Williams vs Gian van Veen or Ricard Pietreczko

Nathan Aspinall vs Andrew Gilding or Martin Lukeman

Section three

Kevin Doets vs Krzysztof Ratajski or Alexis Toylo

Chris Dobey vs Josh Rock or Rhys Griffin

Jonny Clayton or Mickey Mansell vs Daryl Gurney or Florian Hempel

Gerwyn Price vs Joe Cullen or Wessel Nijman

Section four

Michael van Gerwen vs Brendan Dolan

Gary Anderson or Jeffrey de Graaf vs Ross Smith or Paolo Nebrida

Dave Chisnall or Ricky Evans vs Robert Owen

Dimitri Van den Bergh or Dylan Slevin vs Martin Schindler or Callan Rydz

08:49 PM GMT

Tonight’s schedule (round two fixtures, best of five sets):

Danny Noppert 1-3 Ryan Joyce

Raymond van Barneveld 0-2 Nick Kenny (in progress)

Luke Littler vs Ryan Meikle

Damon Heta vs Connor Scutt

Afternoon results:

Karel Sedlacek 0-3 Rhys Griffin

Richard Veenstra 0-3 Alexis Toylo

Brendan Dolan 3-0 Lok Yin Lee

Chris Dobey 3-1 Alexander Merkx

08:43 PM GMT

Luke ‘The Nuke’ begins quest

17-year-old Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler gets his World Darts Championship campaign under way in the second round tonight as he takes on Ryan ‘The Barber’ Meikle. Littler, who was named as runner-up in the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year and won BBC Young Sports Personality of Year earlier this week, is hoping to take the final step this year having been beaten in the final last time by Luke Humphries and has won three PDS finals this year. Littler did beat Humphries to win the Premier League title before taking glory in the Grand Slam of Darts last month.

In total, he has won 10 titles in 2024; The Premier League, Grand Slam of Darts, World Series of Darts, Bahrain Darts Masters, Poland Darts Masters, Austrian Darts Open, Belgian Darts Open, and Players Championship (x3). Only three other men have ever won 10 titles in a year; Michael van Gerwen, Phil Taylor and Peter Wright. As he attempts to go one step better than last year, Littler knows his opponents will be raising their game when they play him.

“You have always got to be on your A game, but obviously as the game goes on you know that if they are playing well you have got to step up and you have got to compete against them,” Littler said.

“We will just see how it goes, obviously you can only beat what is in front of you so you have just got to look at your next opponent in the Worlds. It will be one game before the Christmas break so be fully focused for that, have Christmas off and then we will travel back down hopefully another long December, start of January in London.”

Meikle booked his place in the second round by beating Fallon Sherrock 3-2 in the first round. He came back from a set down to set up tonight’s match against Littler. This is his fifth appearance at the World Championships and has now reached the second round for the third time in a row.

The winner of this match will take on Ritchie Edhouse or Ian White in the third round. Littler takes on Meikle in the third match of the night after Danny Noopert takes on Ryan Joyce and Raymond van Barneveld plays Nick Kenny. The final match of the night sees Damon Heta take on Connor Scutt.