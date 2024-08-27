Tearful farewell: €30m Barcelona player wept during final training before loan exit

Barcelona have bid farewell to quite a few players so far this week with some of them leaving on permanent transfers and some on loan moves. The club is working day and night to ensure they have enough salary space to register Dani Olmo and potentially, other transfer targets.

They have achieved one part of their objective with the player exits and Andreas Christensen’s injury set to help the club register Olmo in time for the Rayo Vallecano game. One player who made way in the past week is Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian striker has joined Real Betis on a season-long loan with the option for it to be extended by another season. Six months since joining Barcelona, he has already fallen out of favor and left in search of regular game time.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Vitor Roque burst into tears in his final training session with the club ahead of the Real Betis loan move. This happened a few days before his loan move to the La Liga side was finalized.

The report claims that Roque could not complete his final training session with Barcelona after being overwhelmed with emotion. The teenager was forced to leave the session in tears, after hugging Hansi Flick and being comforted by his teammates.

Everyone knows how much Barcelona means to Vitor Roque. The emotions were visible when the €30m-rated 19-year-old scored his first goal for the club. No one would have wanted this transfer to work out more than the player himself.

It’s sometimes easy to forget how young these players are and how difficult emotions are to handle at such an age. Roque’s disappointment of not being able to convince Barcelona of a role for him accumulated into an emotional breakdown on his final training session.

The silver lining for him in all this is that he is still on Barcelona’s books. It’s on his hands to take this opportunity at Betis and show his parent club that he deserves to have a chance in the squad. Let’s see if Roque can take this opportunity to settle down in La Liga and contribute significantly to chance Barcelona’s outlook towards him and hopefully give him a chance in the future.