Tearful ‘Big Brother’ contestant opens up about overcoming racist bullying

On Sunday’s Big Brother, houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers, who is Black, opened up about her experiences with racism. Rogers revealed how she struggled with, and eventually overcame, insecurities brought about by bullying.

“I allowed people to get in my head and make me feel like I wasn’t pretty because of how dark I am,” said Rogers while fighting back tears. She claimed that her dark complexion led to both children and adults referring to her as “darky, tar baby, midnight, and ashy.”

While the bullying was painful for Rogers, she found a strength and a pride from within and was able to overcome it. Now she is teaching her five-year-old daughter, Kadence, to be proud of her race as well.

“My baby knows all about Black Lives Matter,” said Rogers. “I’ve talked to her and she is very understanding, even at five. Like that’s why I always say racism is taught, nobody’s born like that.”

Rogers has already used her brief time on the show as a platform for promoting racial equality. Last week she used her live voting session to call for justice in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, it’s very important for these types of conversations to happen,” said Rogers. “This is an opportunity for learning to happen across the world.”

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

